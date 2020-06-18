How to get Alola Pokemon in Isle of Armor – Vulpix, Litten, Raichu, more

Some Alolan Pokemon from Sun & Moon have made their way into Sword & Shield thanks to The Isle of Armor DLC. Here's how to get your hands on the special forms of Sandshrew, Raichu, Vulpix, and more.

Sun & Moon on the Nintendo 3DS was home to the Alola region, and introduced a new type of already-established monster to its Pokedex. The latest mainline Pokemon game, Sword & Shield, added more special designs known as 'Galarian' forms.

On June 17, the Nintendo Switch game got part one of its Expansion Pass – The Isle of Armor. Not only has it given players a new land to explore, it's brought over some of the old Alolan monsters such as Marowak, Rowlet, and more. Here's how you can get your hands on them.

Advertisement

How to get Alolan Pokemon

When you first arrive on The Isle of Armor, you'll get tasked with visiting the dojo. Along the way, you'll spot an NPC wearing a green outfit and goggles standing in front of the bridge. If you talk to him, he'll ask you to find 150 of his Alolan Digletts buried across the island.

While this might seem like a chore at first, don't be so quick to wave it off – he rewards you with some rather special Pokemon for collecting a certain amount. You'll be able to spot the monsters hiding underground by their telltale hair strands that stick up above the earth.

Advertisement

After collecting a certain amount of Digletts, return to the man for your prize – an Alola region Pokemon with a Hidden Ability. All are in the special form, except two. The rewards are as follows:

Five returned: Alolan Meowth

10 returned: Kanto Slowpoke

20 returned: Alolan Vulpix

30 returned: Alolan Sandshrew

40 returned: Alolan Raichu

50 returned: Alolan Marowak

75 returned: Alolan Exeggutor

100 returned: Either Rowlet (Grookey), Litten (Scorbunny), or Popplio (Sobble) depending on the Sword & Shield starter picked

150 returned: Alolan Diglett

Advertisement

The second part of the Expansion Pass, The Crown Tundra, is set to drop in the Fall, giving players plenty of time to search for all the underground Pokemon to reap the rewards.

If you haven't purchased the DLC yet, it's not too late. Check out our guide to find out how to get it for the best price in the UK and US.