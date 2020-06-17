How to get & evolve Kubfu in Pokemon Isle of Armor

Kubfu is one of the many new Pokemon that you’ll encounter as your journey across the rugged lands of The Isle of Armor, but where can you find it and how exactly does it evolve?

This fighting Pokemon may look deceptively cute, however, it packs a mean punch. Kubfu spends its days’ training, constantly trying to improve both its body and mind.

Kubfu is exclusive to Pokemon Sword and Shield’s Isle of Armor Expansion and trainers can add this stalwart fighter to their collection from June 17 onwards.

Where to find Kubfu in Pokemon Sword & Shield

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=jwAOaXHO1Ik

Wild Kubfu are known to inhabit mountainous regions that are far away from the Galar, but the one you’ll encounter can be found at one particular building on the Isle of Armor. Let's run through it, step-by-step.

Load up Pokemon Sword & Shield. Make your way over to the Isle of Armor in-game, after purchasing the Expansion Pass. From there, visit the island's Dojo. Once you have arrived, you will meet Master Mustard – who will set several trials to complete. Complete those trials to unlock your first encounter with Kubfu!

How to evolve Kubfu & Urshifu forms explained

Once Master Mustard has given you Kubfu, you’ll need to challenge trainers from either the Tower of Darkness or the Tower of Waters. Both trials will certainly test your mettle and you’ll need your wits about you if you wish to succeed.

Upon completing either of these challenges, Kubfu will evolve into its final evolution depending on the type of tower you choose. Urshifu has two forms – Single Strike Style and Rapid Strike Style.

Each form also has its own typing, so make sure you take a look at the image below before making a decision.

The evolved form will also be available in two different Gigantamax forms as well, in the Isle of Armor Expansion Pass. Here, they will also adopt different GMAX moves that will almost certainly blast many opponents away in battle.

So that’s it, now you know how to get and evolve your very own Kubfu. Make sure you check back here for all the latest Pokemon Isle of Armor news.