Hoenn tasks and rewards revealed for Pokemon Go Throwback Challenge

The Pokemon Go Throwback Challenge has been giving us weekly special research, going through the franchise's first four regions. Here are all the Hoenn tasks and rewards.

Officially, the Hoenn portion of the Throwback Challenge begins on May 15 at 1pm in your local time. Thanks to time differences across the world, we can now share all the tasks and rewards for the Hoenn research.

Trainers have been completing the nine stages of tasks, being rewarded with various items and encounters along the way. The real incentive for completing them, though, is the Legendary Pokemon that awaits at the end.

All Hoenn tasks and rewards list

Tasks will be updated as they become available. There is a pre-reward of 5 Rare Candy which makes up for a mistake in the previous challenge.

Hoenn Tasks 1/9

Catch 3 Grass, Water or Fire-type Pokemon - 10 Poke Balls

TBF - 5 Rare Candy

TBF - 500 Stardust

Rewards: 1 Pinap Berry, Nosepass Encounter and 2 Razz Berries

Hoenn Tasks 2/9

Power Up Pokemon - 5 Pinap Berries

Make 3 Nice Throws -

Catch a Fighting-type Pokemon - 500 Stardust

Rewards: 1 Razz Berry, TBA encounter and 2 Pinap Berries

Hoenn Tasks 3/9



Rewards:

Hoenn Tasks 4/9



Rewards:

Hoenn Tasks 5/9



Rewards:

Hoenn Tasks 6/9



Rewards:

Hoenn Tasks 7/9



Rewards:

Hoenn Tasks 8/9



Rewards:

Hoenn Tasks 9/9

Claim Reward (x3) - 3,000 XP (suspected)

Rewards: 10 Rare Candy and Groudon encounter (suspected)

Groudon awaits

Special editions of Mewtwo and Ho-Oh were the respective rewards for the first two challenges and now we're getting a special Groudon. The Gen III legend will have the exclusive move Fire Punch.

This is by no means a powerful move, even within the fire category. It is great for GO Battle League due to it being a three-bar Charge Move, and having a low energy requirement.

Read More: 3 Legendary species you don't want in Pokemon Go

A fire-type move will also be unexpected. Nevertheless, we'd recommend giving it another Charge Move – Earthquake – although this will cost a painful 100,000 Stardust.

Trainers will have until May 22, 1pm local time to complete the challenge and then the Sinnoh portion will begin. If you have already completed the first two and then complete the Hoenn and Sinnoh challenges, further special research awaits.