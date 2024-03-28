Gastly becomes the latest Pokemon TCG chase card as price “keeps going up”

The release of Pokemon TCG Temporal Forces has seen a flood of new cards on the market and, as the dust settles, a surprising pick is rising up the ranks featuring a familiar favorite.

Things are getting spooky in the Pokemon TCG market, as while predicted favorites like Iron Crown and Raging Bolt are quickly rising up the ‘most valuable‘ lists of Pokemon TCG Temporal Forces cards, another one is also on the rise, and it’s a slightly surprising choice.

Alongside the Legendary Pokemon and the return of Ace Specs cards, the SIR Gastly is one of the most shocking success stories from Pokemon TCG Temporal Forces, with the price seemingly continuing to rise since its launch.

A Pokemon TCG collector called u/dopunjenuaj has shared a post to Reddit, featuring an image of the SIR Gastly, alongside a text reading, “It just keeps going up…” and a listed price of $27.90 for the Gastly in question.

Not everyone is as convinced that the Pokemon TCG Temporal Forces Gastly is worth the money, with one comment adding, “Only Market Manipulation, on Cardmarket you can still get them for 10€/card”.

Other collectors are quick to note there are easier ways to get the card, with one saying, “If you only want it for the artwork you could buy it for 3 bucks from Japan in Japanese of course.” Before another person adds, “The foil quality is much better on the JP version, too. No print lines.”

One comment seems upset at the price, exclaiming, “Nooooo, this is the only full art I want from the set”, while another one adds, “I saw Some pictures yesterday where it was sold for $70 idk how that’s possible”.

As with any Pokemon TCG set, we expect a bit of time after the release window will allow the market to settle, and the currently inflated prices should come down. So if you’re desperate for that Gastly, it might be better to spend some money on a Booster Bundle for now and hope for the best.