Former mayor jailed for shooting at Pokemon Go players outside food bank

A former Pennsylvania mayor has been sentenced to a year in jail after shooting at two Pokemon Go players last year.

In 2022, Ida Reams, the mayor of Osceola Mills from 2013-2021, had a wild outburst at a community food bank where she fired at gun at two men playing Pokemon Go.

According to ABC, Reams made threatening remarks and shot her gun at the direction of the two players, demanding they leave “right out” and warned she would “f**king kill” them.

The Pokemon Go players called 911, explaining that Reams, who was intoxicated, started yelling at them. The police heard two gunshots before the call disconnected.

Pennsylvania mayor jailed for shooting at Pokemon Go players

PennLive reports that Reams was arrested for two counts of simple assault, terroristic threats, and recklessly endangering another person.

The case had been delayed multiple times following rejected plea deals and the victims refusing to cooperate. However, on Monday, she took a plea deal and was sentenced to one year behind bars in addition to 18 month’s probation.

Pixabay The mayor has finally been sentenced for shooting at the players.

To make things more complicated, Reams has been dealing with advanced-stage cancer and the medication has been impacting her immune system.

Reams had requested she serve her sentence at home, but that was denied, and she has been ordered to go to jail in January where authorities will decide how to proceed.

This isn’t the first time a Pokemon Go player has been shot at. Back in 2022, a man was killed out playing the game with his six-year-old daughter.