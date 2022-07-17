Pokemon Go player shot and killed while playing with 6-year-old daughter

Zackerie Fairfax . 31 minutes ago

A man was shot and killed in a park in Illinois while playing Pokemon Go with his 6-year-old daughter.

Pokemon Go has been a hit among mobile gamers since its release in 2016, but the cartoon monster collector has also been the root cause of a number of fatal incidents.

From unaware players wandering into oncoming traffic to a trespasser being shot by security, Pokemon Go has found its way into numerous grim headlines accompanied by tragic news.

On July 15, another news story broke of a 29-year-old father who was shot in Evanston Park in Illinois while playing Pokemon Go with his young daughter. “Daddy’s shot,” the 6-year-old told her family over a FaceTime call as she ran away from the gunfire.

The man’s mother – who wished to remain anonymous as the gunmen were still at large – told NBC 5 Chicago that she and her husband were on the other side of the park when they heard gunfire.

“By the time we got there, they had shot my son, they had shot at my grandaughter. And they got away,” the victim’s mother stated.

The incident occurred around 9 PM E.T on Thursday, July 14. Local law enforcement officers responded to a report of gunshots. When they arrived at the scene, they found the man had been shot multiple times and was pronounced dead at the scene.

The daughter told the officers that her father had a confrontation with a group of “teenagers” which ended in gunfire. The daughter escaped unharmed and the shooters fled on foot.

According to NBC, no suspects had been apprehended as of Friday afternoon. However, the authorities stated there were no “active shooter” situations and there was “no continued danger to the public at large.”