Fed up Pokemon Go trainers call for massive gym overhaul

Pokemon Go trainers are fed up with not being able to pull their ‘mon out of gyms, so they’re calling on Niantic to make a major change.

Since its launch in 2017, gyms in Pokemon Go have been a major aspect of the game as it brought a new challenge to trainers all over the world.

It also brought one of the most successful features of the game, Raid Battles, which Niantic has used to launch some of the most sought-after Pokemon in the game.

However, there’s one major feature of Pokemon Go’s gyms that trainers are fed up with, and they’re calling for Niantic to make a major change.

Pokemon Go trainers call for massive gym overhaul

On February 6, 2023, PoGo player whiteskyblackstars posted a screenshot of their list of Pokemon currently occupying gyms and some of them have been stuck in the gym for over 153 days.

This issue is common when it comes to gyms in remote locations as the odds of someone kicking them out are greatly reduced. However, the Redditor says they’re not in a remote area and are calling for a major change to gyms.

They asked: “Why can’t we just recall Pokémon?”

Soon after the post was made, fans flooded the comments with similar thoughts surrounding the way gyms hold your Pokemon for long lengths of time.

One user replied: “I feel like after so long, they should just be removed.”

“Like after a week, just return them to me. Immediately gives an extra little open space for people who want to put in their Pokémon to defend it,” another trainer said.

A third person mentioned an alternative way the Redditor could get their ‘mon back: “That’s when you have to create another account and take care of business. No mercy to your Pokémon.”

It’s unknown whether or not Niantic will make any changes to gyms in the near future, but we’ll be sure to update you if they do.

