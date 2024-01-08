Pokemon Go players stunned by trainer’s “insane” haul after Rowlet Community Day

Pokemon Go players are shocked after one trainer revealed the “insane” number of Rowlets they caught during its Community Day.

On January 6, Pokemon Go featured Rowlet as this month’s Community Day headliner. During this time, players were more likely to encounter Shiny Rowlet in the wild or from Research tasks.

Additionally, trainers could evolve a Dartrix and receive a Decidueye that knows the Grass-type Charged Attack Frenzy Plant.

While Community Days motivate users to catch the featured Pokemon, one trainer took it to the next level with their huge Rowlet haul. Just how many of this Grass-type starter did this player add to their collection?

Pokemon Go player catches over 1000 Rowlets on Community Day

Reddit user Ditronus has shared just how many Rowlets they managed to catch on the Pokemon’s Community Day. The OP attached a screenshot of their Pokemon Go storage after running out of Great Balls and Ultra Balls.

The image displayed that the trainer had caught a whopping 1333 Rowlet, breaking their Community Day catch record.

“And here I am over here barely getting to play for 15 mins catching 1 shiny and didn’t even get to evolve it before the end,” one person wrote. Ditronus explained that out of 1333 Rowlets, they had caught 52 Shinies.

“Unfortunately, only 2 of those 52 were 3 stars, both of them being rather bad (84% and below),” the OP explained.

In addition to how many Rowlets the player caught, other people were impressed by Ditronus’ Pokemon Go storage.

“I’m jealous of your space…it took me an hour just to get 200 slots open,” another trainer said. In response, Ditronus revealed that they have 3900 total storage slots.

“I had 1100 space open for comday, which I thought was more than enough since I did 906 catches on timbur comday,” they wrote. “But I had to buy coins and space during rowlet comday several times, unfortunately.”

Check out our Pokemon page to stay updated with the franchise as a whole, including the next Community Day.