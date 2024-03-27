90s Pokemon is back with amazing retro posters

A Pokemon fan has created some amazing retro-inspired artwork of the Porygon line, depicting them as posters from the ’90s era of the franchise.

The Porygon line is a popular fixture of the Pokemon video games, but outside of the TCG, it’s rarely seen in other forms of media. This is due to the infamous incident in the ’90s when an episode of the Pokemon anime caused children in Japan to have seizures.

Fans have been pushing for more Porygon support, and if The Pokemon Company won’t do it, they’ll just have to create their own works. This was the case on the Pokemon Reddit, where a user aptly named porygonisinnocent shared their retro-inspired artwork of the Porygon line.

“Absolutely love these! I want to turn them into posters and put them in my room,” one user wrote, and another said, “Really cool, the Japanese names look very nice and the yellowish accents on Porygon-z are spot on, also loved your username.”

The fan-made adverts evoke the ’90s aesthetic, the era in which the Pokemon was birthed. The fact that the Pokemon series’ 30th anniversary is fast approaching probably doesn’t bear thinking about, at least if you’re old enough to remember the original PokeMania boom.

Porygon and its evolutions hold an awkward place in the franchise, thanks to it taking the fall for the seizure incident (as it was actually Pikachu’s actions that caused the flashing effect, not Porygon.) The fans still love the digital Pokemon and will keep it alive with beautiful fanworks.

These designs are featured on mugs, pins, stickers, and mouse pads on Poryco.com for those who want to own the designs on merch.