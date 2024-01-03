OnePlus 12R specs unveiled with gigantic battery & more

OnePlus 12R is confirmed to come with incredible features, including a 5500 mAh battery and a flagship-grade display.

OnePlus is gearing up to launch a couple of flagship phones. These upcoming phones, the OnePlus 12 and OnePlus 12R, are slated to launch globally soon.

The key specifications of the OnePlus 12R have been officially revealed on OnePlus India’s website. The phone is confirmed to ship with a large 5,500 mAh battery, the largest on a OnePlus phone yet.

Compared to its predecessor, OnePlus 11R, the battery pack on the upcoming phone is significantly bigger. Even the OnePlus 12’s battery is said to be slightly smaller than the one powering the OnePlus 12R.

The OnePlus 12R is also confirmed to ship with the 4th generation LTPO display technology. This would allow the smartphone’s display to seamlessly switch from 1Hz to 120Hz while offering a smooth experience. The adaptive refresh rate also translates into a longer battery life than usual.

The OnePlus 12R is scheduled to launch on January 23, along with the flagship OnePlus 12. While the OnePlus 12 might be headed for global markets, the 12R is an affordable flagship phone designed for price-conscious users.

OnePlus 12R vs Nothing Phone 2A

Dexerto

Traditionally, the R series phones from OnePlus are the stripped-down variants of the company’s flagships that come with apparent compromises to keep the price in check. The phones, however, retain the brand’s essence, offering a similar look, feel, and user experience.

Taking a cue from this, Nothing is also expected to unveil its affordable smartphone, dubbed the Nothing Phone 2A. While the idea of an affordable flagship experience parallels OnePlus’s strategy, the nomenclature seems to be inspired by Google.

Aside from the core idea, both phones are expected to come with different specs and could be priced aggressively. Unlike OnePlus, Nothing has yet to confirm the existence of Phone 2A, which could be attributed to OnePlus’s strong user base in its home region, China, where the phone was released under different branding.