“Cursed” Palworld glitch turns game into Sims lookalike

One Palworld player was left with a “cursed” glitch after butchering their Pal, which left the community amused.

Since Palworld’s early access launch, players have encountered glitches and bugs affecting their games. While many of these bugs are detrimental to the player’s experience, one player has encountered this glitch that ended up leaving the community amused.

In a Reddit thread, the player uploaded a clip showing what their game looked like after butchering a Pal. However, instead of showing their character on the screen as usual, their character was censored regardless of what they were doing in the game.

“I butchered a Pal, hoping to get a legendary schematic, instead, I got cursed with this,” the player wrote. Comments were filled with other players cracking jokes about the situation.

One user even compared it with The Sims, referring to how Sims would get censored when they take a bath. “PalWorld: Sims Edition,” they replied.

Other players made fun of the OP’s experience by claiming that the glitch was the result of downloading an “adult” mod in Palworld. One of them wrote: “Congrats, your d ****’s out forever. Enjoy.”

Another user suggested this would be a perfect time to commit a crime since they won’t be recognized. Some replies mentioned that this glitch also happened to them, especially when butchering Pals got interrupted by another action too early.