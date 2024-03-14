Amusing Palworld glitch causes player’s Pal to go “Super Saiyan”

A Palworld player shared their discovery of encountering a glitch that made their Pal look like it’s about to unleash its “Super Saiyan” mode.

Palworld’s player count may have dwindled since the game’s initial launch in January, but it’s clear that a portion of the player base is still having fun tackling raids, catching Pals, building stunning bases, and so much more.

While the community is still alive, it goes without saying that, given the game’s early access state, bugs and glitches tend to happen to players. One prominent example is a player’s Pal that got so big that it crashed their game entirely.

Article continues after ad

There’s also another bug that apparently turned a player’s game straight into Helldivers 2. Now, another player has shared their encounter with a certain bug. Though it’s nothing disastrous like the two mentioned earlier, it has successfully garnered the attention of other players.

Article continues after ad

In a Reddit thread featuring a glowing silhouette of a Pal, the player explained: “So my Beegarde was about to blow up during a raid….now it’s a giant torch.”

Other players in the comments found this discovery “amusing” and “awesome.” Some also responded lightheartedly by cracking jokes, referring to how their Pal has turned “Super Saiyan.”

Article continues after ad

For the uninitiated, Super Saiyan is essentially a ‘powered-up’ mode of certain Dragon Ball characters, basically giving them more strength and even changing their appearance upon the transformation sequence.

“Super Saiyan Beegarde,” one player wrote. Meanwhile, another user mentioned: “It’s trying to evolve into an Elizabee.”

One player asked if their Pal stayed that way forever, to which the OP replied: “It goes away once you load it in or out of the Palbox, but otherwise, it stays that way. I had this happen once it took me a while to figure out what happened.”