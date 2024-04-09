Palworld player turns weakest Pal into a God-like juggernaut

A Palworld player managed to turn their Chikipi, one of the game’s weakest Pals, into a juggernaut of a character.

The chicken-like Chikipi creature isn’t exactly what players think of when trying to level up their Pals into formidable forces. In truth, this particular Pal breed counts among Palworld’s weakest alongside Lamball.

Inherent weaknesses aside, the Chikipi still has its uses, though they come in handy as food sources. But one Palworld player refused to count the egg-shaped chicken creature out and instead fully leveled it up.

The results have proven rather shocking, with the usually weak Pal now boasting God-tier stats.

“I’ve created a God,” wrote Redditor and Palworld player WhiteViera who shared a screenshot of their maxed-out Chikipi.

The Pal in question sits at Level 50, with an Attack Power of 705 and 410 Defense. This is a far cry from the creature’s Level 1 stats, especially since the higher level rewards the little guy with fire-based attacks. Its new passive abilities even include Siren of the Void, which buffs Dark and Ice attack damage by a whopping 20 percent.

Palworld fans in the Reddit thread are impressed with the Pal’s impressive glow-up, too. Wrote one user in jest, “Evil chicken from RuneScape making his palworld debut.”

Elsewhere in the comments section, another Palworld player called this Chikipi the “Ultimate lifeform.”

Clearly, this is one chicken in the coop that all others will want to steer clear of from here on out. Even the likes of a Mammorest may cower at its might.