GamingPalworld

Palworld player turns weakest Pal into a God-like juggernaut

Brianna Reeves
Palworld ChikipiPocketpair

A Palworld player managed to turn their Chikipi, one of the game’s weakest Pals, into a juggernaut of a character.

The chicken-like Chikipi creature isn’t exactly what players think of when trying to level up their Pals into formidable forces. In truth, this particular Pal breed counts among Palworld’s weakest alongside Lamball.

Inherent weaknesses aside, the Chikipi still has its uses, though they come in handy as food sources. But one Palworld player refused to count the egg-shaped chicken creature out and instead fully leveled it up.

The results have proven rather shocking, with the usually weak Pal now boasting God-tier stats.

“I’ve created a God,” wrote Redditor and Palworld player WhiteViera who shared a screenshot of their maxed-out Chikipi.

The Pal in question sits at Level 50, with an Attack Power of 705 and 410 Defense. This is a far cry from the creature’s Level 1 stats, especially since the higher level rewards the little guy with fire-based attacks. Its new passive abilities even include Siren of the Void, which buffs Dark and Ice attack damage by a whopping 20 percent.

Palworld fans in the Reddit thread are impressed with the Pal’s impressive glow-up, too. Wrote one user in jest, “Evil chicken from RuneScape making his palworld debut.”

Elsewhere in the comments section, another Palworld player called this Chikipi the “Ultimate lifeform.”

Clearly, this is one chicken in the coop that all others will want to steer clear of from here on out. Even the likes of a Mammorest may cower at its might.

About The Author

Brianna Reeves

Brianna graduated from SHSU in 2018 with a Master's degree in English Literature. In the past, she's written for Comic Book Resources, PlayStation LifeStyle, and Screen Rant. On top of penning scripts for GVMERS, Brianna covers the latest gaming news for Dexerto. Her expertise lies in PlayStation, single-player games such as Assassin's Creed, and anything Batman-related. You can contact her at brianna.reeves@dexerto.com.

keep reading
Palworld
Palworld’s latest Xbox update could ruin your multiplayer save
Noelle Corbett
A player farms a large ore boulder in Palworld
Palworld
Palworld: How to build & use Ore Mining Site
Michelle Cornelia
A screenshot featuring the Homeward Thundercloud in Palworld
Palworld
How to get & use Homeward Thundercloud in Palworld
Michelle Cornelia
A screenshot of one of the characters in Palworld.
Palworld
Palworld’s all-new NPC type will put your Pals to the test
Michelle Cornelia

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more.