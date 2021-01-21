 Widowmaker and Ashe skin concepts take Overwatch fans back in time - Dexerto
Logo
Overwatch

Widowmaker and Ashe skin concepts take Overwatch fans back in time

Published: 21/Jan/2021 11:52

by Lauren Bergin
Overwatch Widowmaker and Ashe Academy Skin Concept Feat
Blizzard Entertainment

Share

Ashe Widowmaker

Widowmaker and Ashe are two of Overwatch’s most popular DPS characters. The villainous duo have been given a makeover in a recent skin concept that transports us to their academy days. 

Overwatch’s extensive lore is one of the things that sets it apart from its FPS competitors. Only a thin line in the sand separates the villains from the heroes, making us fall in love with them even more.

This is something we hope to see carry through to the game’s mysterious sequel, Overwatch 2, where fans went wild over the possible reveal trailer for a new character and were just dying to learn about this ominous Asa Yamagami and what the situation is with her husband.

Digging into the lore is exactly what this new skin concept does. Posted on Reddit, the artist has imagined two of the game’s most iconic DPS villains back in their youth in a stunning piece of fan art.

Blizzard Entertainment
Widowmaker has become Overwatch’s most iconic villain.

Academy Widowmaker and Ashe skin concepts

Taking a deep dive into the history of the two iconic villains’ past, artist Sparrow has depicted them as the two bad girls that you wouldn’t want to mess with in high school.

Entitled ‘Academy Widowmaker and Ashe,’ both girls are seen donning super cute brown tartan skirts with a pink polo shirt with their respective logos. Widow’s shirt is fastened by an adorable red bow, whereas Ashe on the other hand has a loosely tied tie swishing in the wind.

Importantly, the artist has remembered that the French huntress’ blue tinted skin is a result of her later Talon trauma, and so we get to see Amélie Lacroix before her transformation into the navy skinned menace that she’s become.

Ashe is also shown wearing her iconic cowboy hat, with her trusty shotgun remodelled to look a little more antique slung over her shoulder. It harkens back to a time when her hair was a lot longer too, giving the artwork a real historical dimension.

Academy Widowmaker and Ashe… rendered in Cycles from r/Overwatch

Fans react

Not only are fans obsessed with the high quality rendering of u/Sparrow_21‘s amazing art, but they’re loving this skin concept too.

One fan commented on artist’s “interesting” choice of giving Ashe longer hair, calling it a pretty “casual-looking Ashe skin compared to those in game.”

Another writes that the concept is “wonderfully done,” commending the lighting, poses and clothing used to create the look.

So it’s safe to say that fans would love to see a skin like this in game. They’re somewhat reminiscent of Riot Game’s academy line that appears in League of Legends, but Blizzard has never experimented with this kind of idea. Maybe these could line up with an Academy event, who knows? We’ve certainly got our fingers crossed either way!

Fortnite

Fortnite Week 8 challenge: How to blow up a gas pump

Published: 21/Jan/2021 10:53

by Daniel Megarry
Fortnite Gas Pumps
Epic Games

Share

Fortnite Chapter 2 Fortnite Season 5

One of Fortnite Season 5’s Week 8 challenges will require you to find and blow up a gas pump. Here’s how and where to do it, with a handy location map to help.

As with any new week of Fortnite action, there’s a brand new set of weekly challenges for players to complete. Ticking them off will help you earn that all-important XP to level up your Battle Pass and earn some sweet cosmetics.

This week, the focus is on farming, with three challenges that require you to visit specific locations to complete farming-related activities, including destroying tomato produce boxes and delivering a truck to Sunflower’s Farm.

But there’s also a random challenge that asks you to blow up a gas pump. We’re not sure why anyone would want to do that under normal circumstances, so we’re here to tell you exactly how – and where – to do it.

How to destroy gas pumps in Fortnite

Fortnite Gas Pumps
Epic Games
You can blow up a gas pump with a weapon or a car in Fortnite.

Once you’ve found a gas station with at least one gas pump still standing out the front, you’ll need to destroy it. There are several ways you can do this, so pick your favorite and get to it.

The simplest way of doing this is to shoot the gas pump with a weapon. Eventually, after dealing enough damage, it will explode. Make sure there’s enough distance between you so you don’t receive any damage.

Here’s how to complete the ‘Blow up a gas pump’ Fortnite challenge:

  1. Exit the Battle Bus and land near a gas station.
  2. Find a weapon nearby.
  3. Put a bit of distance between yourself and the gas pump so you don’t get damaged.
  4. Shoot the gas pump out the front of the station until it explodes.
  5. Success! You’ll earn 20,000 XP if done correctly.

Another method is to drive a vehicle into the gas pump. If you’re lucky, it should explode immediately. Gas stations usually have cars nearby, so this is probably the fastest way to complete the challenge.

Where to find gas pumps in Fortnite

Fortnite Gas Station Map
Epic Games
Gas pump station locations in Fortnite Season 5.

There are several gas pumps to be found across The Island in Fortnite, so it shouldn’t take you too long to complete this mission as long as you know where to look.

Fortunately, we’ve marked the handy map above with the locations of several gas stations you can visit that have gas pumps out the front. You’ll only need to do this once, so pick your favorite place and head there.

As with any other weekly challenge, there will probably be several players trying to complete these quests alongside you. Fortunately, as there are many locations you could visit for this challenge, it shouldn’t be too much of a problem.

Still, it’s probably best to land directly outside a gas station after leaving the Battle Bus, and then destroy the gas pump before your opponents can.

If you’re looking to earn more XP to complete your Battle Pass before Season 5 comes to a close on March 16, 2021, make sure you check out our complete guide to the Week 8 challenges in Fortnite.