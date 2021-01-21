Widowmaker and Ashe skin concepts take Overwatch fans back in time - Dexerto

Widowmaker and Ashe are two of Overwatch’s most popular DPS characters. The villainous duo have been given a makeover in a recent skin concept that transports us to their academy days.

Overwatch’s extensive lore is one of the things that sets it apart from its FPS competitors. Only a thin line in the sand separates the villains from the heroes, making us fall in love with them even more.

This is something we hope to see carry through to the game’s mysterious sequel, Overwatch 2, where fans went wild over the possible reveal trailer for a new character and were just dying to learn about this ominous Asa Yamagami and what the situation is with her husband.

Digging into the lore is exactly what this new skin concept does. Posted on Reddit, the artist has imagined two of the game’s most iconic DPS villains back in their youth in a stunning piece of fan art.

Academy Widowmaker and Ashe skin concepts

Taking a deep dive into the history of the two iconic villains’ past, artist Sparrow has depicted them as the two bad girls that you wouldn’t want to mess with in high school.

Entitled ‘Academy Widowmaker and Ashe,’ both girls are seen donning super cute brown tartan skirts with a pink polo shirt with their respective logos. Widow’s shirt is fastened by an adorable red bow, whereas Ashe on the other hand has a loosely tied tie swishing in the wind.

Read More: Shadowlands Mercy skin for Overwatch is the crossover we need

Importantly, the artist has remembered that the French huntress’ blue tinted skin is a result of her later Talon trauma, and so we get to see Amélie Lacroix before her transformation into the navy skinned menace that she’s become.

Ashe is also shown wearing her iconic cowboy hat, with her trusty shotgun remodelled to look a little more antique slung over her shoulder. It harkens back to a time when her hair was a lot longer too, giving the artwork a real historical dimension.

Fans react

Not only are fans obsessed with the high quality rendering of u/Sparrow_21‘s amazing art, but they’re loving this skin concept too.

One fan commented on artist’s “interesting” choice of giving Ashe longer hair, calling it a pretty “casual-looking Ashe skin compared to those in game.”

Read More: Amazing Overwatch x Marvel crossover skin idea turns Genji into Iron Man

Another writes that the concept is “wonderfully done,” commending the lighting, poses and clothing used to create the look.

So it’s safe to say that fans would love to see a skin like this in game. They’re somewhat reminiscent of Riot Game’s academy line that appears in League of Legends, but Blizzard has never experimented with this kind of idea. Maybe these could line up with an Academy event, who knows? We’ve certainly got our fingers crossed either way!