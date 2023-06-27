Team USA suspends Overwatch World Cup player Aspire amid grooming allegations

Overwatch World Cup’s Team USA has suspended Luka “Aspire” Rolovic, their starting DPS player, amid grooming allegations.

Luke “Aspire” Rolovic, a starter for 2023’s Team USA in the Overwatch World Cup, and part of Vancouver Titans’ DPS line-up, has been suspended from Team USA for the rest of the ongoing World Cup Qualifiers.

The Overwatch World Cup Qualifiers are currently ongoing, and Team USA is topping its group with a 3-0 record, at the time of writing. Should the success continue and they finish atop the standings, they will have earned a spot in the Main Event at BlizzCon later this year.

Article continues after ad

However, after grooming allegations surfaced against Team USA’s DPS starter, Aspire, he has since been removed from the roster and will be not playing in their last two qualifying matches.

“In light of recent allegations, we have made the decision to suspend Luke “Aspire” Rolovic from the active roster,” a statement from Team USA read on June 27.

“The suspension takes effect immediately and he will not be participating in the remainder of our qualifier matches.”

Article continues after ad

With Aspire being suspended from the starting roster, Team USA is left with two other DPS players on its active roster. Isaiah “Hydron” Rodriguez, a DPS player for Toronto Defiant, and Kamden “Sugarfree” Hijada, a fellow DPS player for Vancouver Titans.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

The grooming allegations were first made by an anonymous Twitter account on June 27, one that posted a Google Doc with supporting evidence through screenshots of conversations and pictures of them together.

The anonymous accuser said of their alleged relationship in the Doc, “At the time I was 16 years old, and he was 20. Our initial conversations and interactions were through Snapchat. After a few weeks, they turned much more sexual in nature with both of us exchanging pictures before I ever turned 17.”

Article continues after ad

According to the accuser, the relationship started in March 2022. From the beginning, they claimed they made their age clear to Aspire.

According to Overwatch streamer and player, Becca “Aspen” Rukavina, Vancouver Titans knew about the allegations for six months, with her giving the information to Titans’ management directly before the public allegations came out.

As of writing, Vancouver Titans has yet to make a public statement on the allegation. Aspire is also yet to address the Overwatch community.