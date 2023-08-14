Ex-Overwatch pro mocked for promoting knock-off “Hustler’s University” after being dropped

Ex-Overwatch pro, MaltheL, is being mocked for promoting a knock-off “Hustler’s University” business after being dropped by his team, Vegas Eternal.

On June 27, Overwatch League team Vegas Eternal decided to reshuffle its roster, going to a majority Korean lineup. As a result, this meant that several players were being dropped, which included Josh “MaltheL” Gonzales.

After his exit from the team, MaltheL posted a scathing tweet criticizing the Eternal manager’s poor handling of the team while announcing his retirement from the scene all in one fell swoop.

Months after being dropped from Eternals, MaltheL resurfaced on Twitter to promote a business that turned out to be an OnlyFans Management operation.

In MaltheL’s original post, he wrote, “Haven’t tweeted since I left the Overwatch scene, but I recently started working a new job. Looking for creative and hard-working individuals interested in making good money.”

A Twitter user, saiyangod, contacted MaltheL out of curiosity and was invited to a “Temu brand Hustler’s University focused on exploiting OnlyFans models.”

They went on to post several screenshots of conversations and “testimonials” of people earning money from managing OnlyFans models, which is a business that has been mired in exploitation allegations for years.

This has resulted in much of the Competitive Overwatch community mocking MaltheL, with ex-teammates and OWL players alike making fun of him.

Landon “Landon” McGee, a player for London Spitfire replied to his original tweet for a GIF reading, “Warning this person is a scammer”. To which MaltheL replied, “Seriously Landon? Not f***ing cool.”

LA Valiant player Alex “Seeker” Taylor jokingly replied, “Insane pyramid scheme? I’m in.” With his Eternals teammate who is still playing for the team, Kyle “Rakattack” Rakauskas further making fun of MaltheL.

And many community members mocked MaltheL for his performances in OWL and his decision to pivot to promoting what many have labeled as a “pyramid scheme”.

The original ‘job listing’ has also been hit with a community note on Twitter, to indicate its misleading nature.