Overwatch 2 pro left with bloody nose after grueling OWL Playoffs comeback

An Overwatch 2 pro, shy, was left with a bloody nose after a grueling OWL Playoffs reverse sweep against the top dogs, Atlanta Reign.

Overwatch League’s 2023 Playoffs have finally kicked off, and it has certainly started with a bang. From the incredibly diverse comps we have seen thus far (which is a rarity in OWL Playoffs) to witnessing the likes of Decay back to his prime Playoffs form.

Adding to the early insanity was Hangzhou Spark’s reverse sweep of Atlanta Reign to kick off the tournament. This Atlanta Reign to remind you, is the same Atlanta that won Midseason Madness and swept their regular season with ease to become the number one seed.

Hangzhou Spark came into the match as underdogs, but after a poor performance in the two starting maps, they rallied, with their star DPS, Zheng “shy” Yangjie putting up an incredible scoreboard on Sojourn. So good, in fact, he got a nosebleed after the game.

As Hangzhou celebrated their unlikely victory, with the team huddling on stage, shy can be seen suddenly checking his nose as they grouped together. As the camera soon showed, his nose was leaking during the celebration.

Naturally, the community praised how much effort shy put into the miraculous reverse sweep, so much so that he quite literally gave his blood, sweat, and tears on stage.

“Shy dominated so hard in the reverse sweep he got a nosebleed playing a video game,” said OWL caster Reinforce of shy’s incredible performance.

Another Twitter user added, “Bro played out of his mind so hard his nose bled. Insane stuff from shy.”

“He blacked out after map two and woke up after map five. Something possessed him,” another fan added in a Reddit thread,

Of course, this begs the question, is shy okay? He hasn’t posted anything about it on his Weibo account nor has Hangzhou Spark said anything just yet. However, shy was in good enough spirits to attend his post-match interview, seemingly shutting down any concerns of a serious injury. Although, he made no direct mention of his nosebleed.

Hangzhou Spark and shy will be playing against Boston Uprising in their next match on September 29