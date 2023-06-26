Overwatch Saudi Arabia World Cup fans receive backlash after trans slur was shouted

Overwatch Saudi Arabia world cup fans receive lashback from community after calling a trans caster “animal” during a co-stream of the qualifiers.

The Overwatch World Cup qualifiers are currently underway, and it has seen some interesting matchups and appearances. South Korea, which consists of 2022’s OWL champs and LIP, has been dominating their group.

On top of this, Team USA has seen the retired two-time OWL Champ, super, make his return to competitive play for the World Cup. However, the qualifiers have also seen its fair share of drama over the weekend.

Article continues after ad

During Saudi Arabia’s string of matches in the first four days, their players and fans received a considerable amount of lashback for their insulting remarks of the LGBT community.

After their third day match against Poland, Tank player for Poland, FOREVER774, tweeted out that Saudi streamers were calling a trans caster on the EMEC broadcast “animal” and “pig” during a co-stream of the OWWC EMEC qualifiers.

The streamers, who were confirmed as players Legendary, who players for Triple Esports in the Europe Contenders scene, and Alivelol, a player for Onyx Ravens.

Article continues after ad

In their second day match against Iceland, the Icelandic team equipped LGBT flags as their user pictures in solidarity of Pride Month in June. Iceland would go on to lose the match 2-0.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

However, the tweet which Team Iceland made to announce their loss was met with a barrage of disparaging tweets against the players for their icons. And the Saudi team would go on to leak their comps in the match chat before rounds began.

Article continues after ad

A plethora of Overwatch casters and personalities voiced against the insults. OWL caster and commentator, LemonKiwi, replied to the clip saying to Legendary, “leave Overwatch and never come back.”

Avast, a regular co-streamer of OWL and part of Team USA’s and Florida Mayhem’s management said, “if you are in the Overwatch community or beyond and spread hate to our trans brothers and sisters you suck.”

And Jake, a previous Houston Oulaws mainstay turned OWL commentator said, “I’ve said it before and I’ll say it again and again: trans rights are human rights. Trans people are people. It’s not a revolutionary idea, it’s obvious. Human dignity comes first.”

Article continues after ad

As of writing, Saudi Arabia is leading their group with a 4-0 record, and is most likely making it to the Main Event of the Overwatch World Cup.