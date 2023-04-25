OWL star super returns from retirement for Overwatch World Cup

The USA Overwatch World Cup Twitter account has revealed that retired OWL star tank player Matthew ‘super’ DeLisi will return to play in the event.

The Overwatch World Cup is returning in 2023 and teams have started to announce their lineups for the tournament. Team USA has revealed its lineup on Twitter and it includes a familiar face for Overwatch League fans.

The team announced that the retired tank player super, who left the esport to become a content creator, will play for his country at the event. super announced his retirement on March 27, 2022, due to burnout and a loss of passion for the game.

The former San Fransisco Shock player won the Overwatch World Cup in 2019 for the US in a 3-0 victory over China in the grand final. The player was also a prolific OWL player and was a part of the Shock’s 2020 run as the team won the Countdown Cup, May Melee and the league as a whole.

super to headline Team USA at Overwatch World Cup

The former OWL player has yet to promote his return on social media, but he has been streaming Overwatch recently.

The Overwatch World Cup has yet to begin and dates have not been released for when the main competition is set to start. Traditionally, the event has started in late October to early November. Teams will start the online qualifier stage sometime in June with Team USA in group A.

super will be the only returning player from the 2019 World Cup-winning squad. All of the players from that 2019 team have either retired, do not have a spot on an OWL team, or have switched to Valorant.

The Team USA Overwatch World Cup roster is the following: