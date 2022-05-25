Sources: MuZe and Finale request trades from OWL team Toronto Defiant

The Toronto Defiant have received trade requests from Tank star Young-Hun ‘MuZe’ Kim and DPS player Jung-Woo ‘Finale’ Lim, multiple sources have confirmed to Dexerto.

The news will come as a surprise for Defiant fans after the Toronto-based franchise made a big push towards their key targets during the off-season, often paying above market value to ensure they could field a competitive team in the Overwatch League.

Multiple sources have told Dexerto that a number of incidents behind the scenes have caused instability in the Defiant camp in recent weeks. MuZe’s relationship with head coach Ding-Gun ‘KDG’ Kim has deteriorated to a breaking point, with the Tank player submitting a trade request following an argument between the pair.

Meanwhile, Finale’s trade request is believed to be related to his lack of playing time with the team. After beginning the season alongside DPS star Hee-su ‘Heesu’ Jeong, Finale has found himself behind Hyun-wook ‘ALTHOUGH’ Jung in the team’s pecking order in recent weeks.

While the market is currently full of potential Tank replacements, it may be hard for Toronto to find a suitable replacement for MuZe, who joined the organization from the Los Angeles Gladiators. Overwatch League teams are still adjusting to the game’s 5v5 team size, with Tank players now having to cover heroes previously known as Main Tanks and Off Tanks.

The Defiant have had an uninspired start to their 2022 season, with the team currently sitting in seventh place in the Kickoff Clash’s West Standings with a 3-2 record.

They will face the New York Excelsior on May 27 in their final qualifier match looking to seal their place in the main tournament, which will be held at the Esports Stadium Arlington between June 2-5.