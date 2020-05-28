Sneaky Overwatch sniping spot lets Widowmaker dominate on Nepal

In Overwatch, few heroes have the same level of carry potential as Widowmaker, with her ability to one-shot half the cast. Finding the right positions to land those juicy headshots can be a bit challenging, but a hidden spot on Nepal Shrine can let skilled snipers unleash their full potential.

Widowmaker is unique in that she’s a hitscan hero with no damage drop off when zoomed in. With most hitscan heroes in Overwatch, such as Soldier 76 and McCree, their damage is significantly decreased the farther away from a target they are.

This makes Widowmaker the best when it comes to dealing damage from afar and taking over a game.

With these factors in mind, it’s no wonder why a sniping spot posted by Redditor pieisgoode was receiving a lot of attention online.

On Nepal Shrine, Widowmaker players can use their Grapple to reach a highground location that you would think wouldn’t be accessible, especially without sliding off.

Not only can Widowmaker Grapple onto this high ground with a roof-like structure, she doesn’t fall off, making it a prime perch to zoom in and take free shots.

The best part is that Widowmaker has a really good view of the point itself, and the adjacent middle high ground where enemies like to attack from.

Additionally, because of how high up she is, there’s only a few heroes than can actually fly in and cause her problems, but at the expense of leaving their time behind and using cooldown-based resources.

It’s unclear exactly when this spot was discovered, and it also seems to be an unintentional spot to reach, so it’s possible that Blizzard will patch it out in the future update.

Regardless, for the time being, it’s definitely a spot to be aware of, especially if there’s a good Widowmaker player on your team or your the squad you’re facing.