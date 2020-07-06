Sneaky Orisa Halt spot eliminates Overwatch foes from miles away

Orisa is one of Overwatch’s toughest tank heroes with 400 HP, extreme damage reduction, and one of the most controversial abilities in the game: Halt. Now, a special spot on Ilios can delete opponents before they know what hit them.

Halt can be a great tool to put your opponents in a position for your team to follow up on kills. With good coordination, skilled teams can pull their adversaries into Ultimates such as Dragon Strike, Rip Tire, D.Va Bombs, and even Dragon Blades.

That said, there’s always the possibility of Halt being used for cheeky environmental kills and that’s what OWL pro Myeong-hwan ‘Smurf’ Yoo did against the Philadelphia Fusion from miles away.

While holding the point on Ilios Well, the San Francisco Shock tank star fired off a Halt from the objective all the way towards the Fusion spawn.

1,000 IQ play from @Smurf_ow 🧠 pic.twitter.com/1IxqBj5hbR — San Francisco Shock (@SFShock) July 1, 2020

Even before Fury on the Sigma could get his toes off the ramp, he was Halted off the platform and seemingly to his death.

Given the time remaining in the round, Fury couldn’t afford to cost his team by respawning yet again and had no choice but to pop Gravitic Flux to rise above and prevent his own demise.

Time your Halt as Orisa

As you can see from the Shock’s upload, Smurf positions his crosshair and times his shot with the Fusion’s respawns.

Took a few tries but really happy with how this shot turned out! pic.twitter.com/b7PopzhbQu — SI Not Found (@sinotfound) July 2, 2020

After about four seconds, he activates the Halt and sends Fury off the map. Getting the timing right for this can take a lot of patience and trial and error, but once you figure it out, you can really tilt your opponents in a big way.

For anyone who mains tank, learning this spot among others could help your team clutch out victories and win fights while your enemies are stuck in spawn.