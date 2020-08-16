“Secret” Overwatch update finally lets Mercy sing karaoke on Busan

In an unlisted change from Overwatch's August 13 patch, developers apparently added Mercy to the exclusive club of heroes who can actually sing on stage in Busan's karaoke bar.

Back in 2018 when the map was first added, one of the things players were most excited about was the stage in one of the Downtown Busan spawns, which allows certain heroes to serenade us if players press the interact button while standing by the mic.

Advertisement

Before Thursday's update, the heroes who could share their musical talents were: Echo, Brigitte, Genji, McCree, Torbjörn, Reinhardt, Sigma, Wrecking Ball, Tracer, and Zenyatta – who will be getting another support to join them.

That's right – our favorite physician Mercy has finally been allowed to get up on stage herself and belt out a few lines before the match begins.

Advertisement

Overwatch PTR 1.52 Mercy sings in Karaoke at Busan Map now. 🎤



Dancing Doctor~🎶



오버워치 테섭에서 메르시가 부산 별밤노래방에서 노래가 추가되었습니다 🎤 (한국어 - 1분 4초)



" 안녕히 계세요 여러분! 전 이 세상의 모든 화물과 거점을 차지하러 발키리를 켜고 떠납니다~!! " pic.twitter.com/iR1tYuJbWJ — Naeri X 나에리 (@OverwatchNaeri) August 14, 2020

Mercy sings about being a "dancing doctor", and trust us, you won't be able to get her karaoke voice line out of your head after more than 30 seconds of listening to it.

Why the Overwatch team didn't include this crucial Mercy update in the patch notes is unknown. Sure, things like the Roadhog buffs deserve some attention, but you'd think they could throw a bullet point in for it at least.

As we mentioned earlier, the game's newest hero, Echo, was also released with the ability to sing on stage from the very start, the same as Sigma. But before you go thinking that every new hero released after Busan was in July 2018 will be able to sing there, think again, because we still don't have a karaoke option for Baptiste.

Advertisement

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=lELUbo_tHX8

As they're not listed in patch notes, new heroes getting karaoke lines have become a fun little easter egg to search for, and it's a great way to kill time in spawn before going to smack around the enemy team.

If you happen to find yourself in the right Busan spawn you might as well try and see if your hero has the option to sing, especially following an update like the August 13 patch. It has absolutely no impact on the outcome of the match, and you might be the first one to discover a new Overwatch secret.