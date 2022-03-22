Overwatch team’s insane clutch shows why you never give up even with a leaver

An Overwatch team is going viral online for their clutch performance despite having a leaver that made them fight a man down.

Overwatch is one of the most team-centric games in history, with a lot of teamwork required to pull ahead when the skill levels of teams are quite even.

In the game’s ranked mode, players are matched up based on a similar skill, so that aforementioned teamwork element can come into play very often, especially when one team finds themselves down a player.

In a game-saving play making rounds on Reddit, a Reinhardt and Moira showed exactly why even if your team has a leaver, you can still manage to pull off a defense for the ages.

Advertisement

Overwatch team clutches with 1 HP and a dream

In the video that fans keep upvoting on Reddit, Reinhardt player ‘Curtains29’ found themself defending Temple of Anubis Point B with the score tied 3-3 and a draw still possible.

However, doing so would prove to be difficult, as the enemy came storming the point, with a Brigitte flailing right in the tank’s face, taking him down to a single HP.

Luckily, the Soldier 76 teammate popped off with two frags and a Moira ally’s healing was enough to give Curtains29 enough time to land an Earthshatter to knock the foes off their feet and eventually eliminate them.

The result was a draw, which, for all intents and purposes, may as well have been a win given how dire the situation was. Fans seemed to respond accordingly too, impressed with the 1 HP clutch.

Advertisement

“Did you have one health when that Moira came back?! Hot damn!” one exclaimed.

“Big clutch from Soldier to kill Brig, huge heals from Moira and BIG slam,” another added, praising the teamwork.

Next time you have a leaver on your team, just think back to this clip and be sure to give it your all. You might even end up leaving with more SR than you began with.