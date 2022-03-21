Overwatch 2 devs reveal big balance plans amid “overpowered” Sojourn leaks

The Overwatch 2 developers have responded to player concerns about the state of two reworked heroes and the newest character Sojourn after leaks indicated she was overpowered.

On April 26, the Overwatch 2 closed beta will officially go live, but pros and select content creators have already had a chance to play the game early.

Leaks from a GGRecon report detailing non-public beta build details claimed there are some large balance issues that players had complained about.

In an update, Overwatch Commercial Leader Jon Spector commented on these concerns and explained what the team has planned leading up to the public build.

Overwatch 2 devs respond to beta balance concerns

According to the report, which lines up with what Dexerto has learned, the new hero, Sojourn, is very powerful and has the ability to one-shot heroes with her rail gun.

These issues have resulted in a lot of feedback for the developers who plan on adjusting Sojourn, as well as the recently-reworked Domfist and Orisa, to better fit into the 5v5 sequel.

“Sojourn, Orisa, and Doomfist will likely have more rounds of significant balance updates before we finalize our Beta build,” Jon Spector said. “We will share more about them closer to April 26th accordingly.”

We will post an article diving into the Ping system next week for example. Sojourn, Orisa, and Doomfist will likely have more rounds of significant balance updates before we finalize our Beta build, and we will share more about them closer to April 26th accordingly. (2/2) — Jon Spector (@Spex_J) March 18, 2022

It’s not clear how many patches the game will see in its alpha design, but the devs did reveal that a big balance update went live on March 18, suggesting they had already reined in Sojourn’s damage potential.

Spector further added that details about the game’s new ping system will be shared at some point this week, though he didn’t share an exact date.

It will be interesting to see what the future holds for Overwatch 2 and what more Blizzard has waiting to show off in future updates.