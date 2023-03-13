LIVE: Overwatch League 2023 Rostermania tracker: All OWL roster changes and rumors

With the 2022 Overwatch League season now in the rearview mirror, Rostermania is officially underway. As the latest OWL offseason continues to deliver major shakeups, we’ll keep you up to speed right here with all the latest team changes heading into the 2023 season.

When all was said and done in the 2022 OWL season, it was Dallas Fuel standing atop the pack after a dominant run through the playoffs. With a revamped Korean roster, the North American organization was able to hoist its first finals trophy.

But with this triumph now in the history books, the Overwatch scene has quickly moved on to look ahead at the playing field in 2023. With uncertainty surrounding the league, many teams dropping their entire rosters, and a number of veterans calling it a day, it’s already been one of the more chaotic offseasons we’ve ever seen.

So to help keep you on top of all the latest developments, we’ve got you covered here with a full overview of the latest OWL 2023 Rostermania news.

Blizzard Although Dallas Fuel struck gold in 2022, the next season is already drawing near with new squads eager to take the throne.

Current OWL 2023 rosters

Team Current Roster Coaches Atlanta Reign Hawk, vigilante, Stalk3r, LIP, Fielder, ChiYo, D0NGHAK Gator, WizardHyeong Boston Uprising birdring, Striker, Decay, smurf, LeeJaeGon, Izayaki, Kalios, Twilight Dongsu, Sup7eme Chengdu Hunters JinMu, Leave, Nisha, GA9A, Mmonk, Daizi Yaoxie Dallas Fuel Sp9rk1e, Hanbin, Edison, MCD, Blizz RUSH, Aid, Rascal Florida Mayhem Checkmate, SOMEONE, Rupal, MER1T, Sauna, CH0R0NG Gunba, McGravy Guangzhou Charge ChoiSehwan, Farway1987, Xerneas, Jimmy, PIGGY Sungwoo, Tydolla Hangzhou Spark guxue, Shy, Twenty, Leave, Lengsa, Mmonk RUI, Creed Houston Outlaws Pelican, Fearless, Shu, Happy, Viol2t Neko London Spitfire SparkR, Backbone, Hadi, Admiral, Landon ChrisTFer, CommanderX LA Gladiators kevster, FunnyAstro, Lastro, Danteh, Yaki, Babel, Kai face, Unter, SMASH LA Valiant – – NY Excelsior – – San Francisco Shock FiNN, Proper, HeeSang, MAX, Vindaim Crusty, NineK Seoul Dynasty Profit, Prophet, Void, LeeSooMin, Krillin tobi, MMA Seoul Infernal MN3, ZEST, FiXa, Mag, skewed J1N, Chara, SUGMIN Shanghai Dragons Fleta, Viper, Heesu, Gangnamjin, diem Moon Toronto Defiant Hydron, Speedily, s9mm, Coluge, Ojee, UltraViolet, SirMajed Casores, NoHill, Wheats Vancouver Titans Aspire, Punk, Faith, Crimzo, Sugarfree Ascoft Vegas Eternal Dove, Lukemino, Rakattack, MaltheL, Vulcan Empress Washington Justice AlphaYi, Flora, BenBest, MirroR, FDGod, Teru GetAmazed, JMAC

All teams have until March 13 to finalize their rosters for the 2023 OWL season.

Latest OWL 2023 Rostermania changes and rumors tracker

March 13

After previously unveiling Profit, Seoul Dynasty have announced four more members of their 2023 squad: tank Void (who comes back from retirement), DPS Prophet and support duo LeeSooMin and Krillin.

March 9

Former O2 Blast DPS Prophet is “heavily linked” with Seoul Dynasty, according to Overwatch insider leak_mafia.

Shanghai Dragons have announced their entire roster, with surprise role shifts. Fleta has now switched to the Tank role, and diem has come back from retirement and has pivoted to the Support role.

March 7

Hangzhou Spark have the additions of support duo Lengsa and Mmonk to their OWL team, which now features six players.

March 6

Dallas Fuel have announced that their team will compete in the East region in the 2023 Overwatch League season.

Hangzhou Spark have completed the signings of Twenty, who comes back from retirement, and Overwatch League 2021 MVP leave. Meanwhile, Creed has joined the team’s backroom staff as assistant coach.

March 5

Washington Justice have added to their OWL 2023 roster with the signings of Vietnamese/American tank MirroR, French support FDGod and Korean support Teru. Meanwhile, the team’s backroom staff has been bolstered with the arrivals of assistant coach JMAC and analyst Danny.

March 4

Washington Justice have also confirmed the signing of former Paris Eternal tank BenBest. The French player returns to the Overwatch League after a two-year absence.

Washington Justice have announced their first two players for the new season: AlphaYi, who last played for Hangzhou Spark, and Flora, who spent three years with New York Excelsior.

Korean tank Void could be coming back from retirement to play for Seoul Dynasty, according to Overwatch insider leak_mafia.

Seoul Infernal have announced the addition of Korean support skewed to their lineup. The 22-year-old last played for LA Gladiators, helping them to win the Kickoff Clash and the Midseason Madness last year.

March 3

Seoul Infernal have completed the signing of Korean tank Mag, who previously played for Washington Justice and Boston Uprising.

March 2

Korean support FiXa is returning to Seoul Infernal’s lineup after playing for the Philadelphia Fusion (the team’s previous name) in 2022, the Comcast Spectacor-owned organization has announced.

March 1

Leave, Mmonk, Legnsa and Elsa could be part of Hangzhou Spark’s OWL 2023 roster, according to Overwatch insider Arran ‘haloofthoughts’ Spake.

Seoul Infernal have announced that DPS duo MN3 and ZEST will be part of the team for the 2023 season.

February 27

The former Houston Outlaws support duo of Creative and LEP could be joining NY Excelsior, according to Overwatch insider leak mafia.

February 25

Korean support ANSOONJAE has announced his retirement from competitive Overwatch. In the Overwatch League, he was a member of the Toronto Defiant and the New York Excelsior.

February 24

LA Gladiators have added Kai to their roster. The British DPS spent the last two years playing for Atlanta Reign.

February 23

London Spitfire have announced that they have re-signed Swedish DPS SparkR, who has been with the organization since 2019.

February 22

Atlanta Reign have confirmed the addition of Korean tank D0NGHAK, who played in Contenders Summer in 2022 with Talon Esports.

February 21

Toronto Defiant have confirmed that former LA Valiant coach NoHill and ex-Vancouver Titans coach Wheats have joined their backroom staff as assistant coachs.

Junbin, another South Korean DPS who plays for O2 Blast, should be headed to the San Francisco Shock, according to Overwatch insider Arran ‘haloofthoughts’ Spake.

Overwatch insider Arran ‘haloofthoughts’ Spake claims that South Korean DPS player Viper, who plays for O2 Blast, is expected to join the Shanghai Dragons.

February 20

Houston Outlaws have confirmed the signing of highly-rated Korean support Viol2t, who joins from San Francisco Shock.

February 19

North American DPS player Nero has announced his retirement from competitive Overwatch. He played for teams like Guangzhou Charge, San Francisco Shock and Atlanta Reign throughout his career.

February 18

New York Excelsior are expected to sign former Toronto Defiant player Finale, according to Overwatch insider Arran ‘haloofthoughts’ Spake.

February 14

New York Excelsior have engaged in talks with sHockWave and Seicoe, Overwatch insider Arran ‘haloofthoughts’ Spake has reported. Both players are currently playing for Ex Oblivione, which will reportedly disband.

February 13

Former Boston Uprising support Haley is expected to join New York Excelsior, according to Overwatch insider Arran ‘haloofthoughts’ Spake.

February 10

LA Gladiators have confirmed the signing of Korean player Yaki, who last played for New York Excelsior.

February 9

New York Excelsior are expected to sign former Seoul Dynasty DPS player FITS, Overwatch insider Arran ‘haloofthoughts’ Spake has said.

January 31

2020 Overwatch League MVP Fleta could return to the Shanghai Dragons in 2023 after being rumoured with a switch to Valorant, Overwatch insider Arran ‘haloofthoughts’ Spake has revealed.

Former Shanghai Dragons support is expected to transition to an assistant coach role in the Chinese OWL team, according to Overwatch insider Arran ‘haloofthoughts’ Spake.

Chinese support Molly has announced that he has retired from competitive Overwatch. He spent three years in the Overwatch League, playing for Chengdu Hunters, Shanghai Dragons, Guangzhou Charge, and LA Valiant.

January 24

Toronto Defiant have announced their 2023 roster, which predominantly consists of former members of the old American Tornado Contenders team.

New York Excelsior will hire Team Peps head coach Amir as an assistant coach, Overwatch insider Arran ‘haloofthoughts’ Spake has reported.

North American support player UltraViolet has revealed that he has signed with a team. He last played for Atlanta Reign.

Former Hangzhou Spark head coach Changgoon has held talks with New York Excelsior, according to Overwatch insider Arran ‘haloofthoughts’ Spake.

January 19:

The LA Gladiators have announced the signing of former Houston Outlaws star Danteh to their lineup.

January 16:

Seoul Dynasty have announced that they have re-signed DPS player Profit, who had left the team in November.

January 13:

Chengdu Hunters support Mmonk will join the Hangzhou Spark, according to Overwatch insider Arran ‘haloofthoughts’ Spake.

January 10

The New York Excelsior are struggling to assemble a roster that includes marginalized-gender players as most Overwatch pros “aren’t interested” in joining such a project, according to insider Arran ‘haloofthoughts’ Spake.

Hangzhou Spark have announced RUI as their new head coach. The Chinese coach brings a wealth of experience to the team after previously guiding the Shanghai Dragons, the Chengdu Hunters, and Team China for the 2018 and 2019 Overwatch World Cups.

January 9

The Chengdu Hunters DPS duo of JinMu and Leave could be on their way to the Hangzhou Spark, according to rumors in Korea. LA Valiant support Lengsa could be going to the Hangzhou Spark or the Shanghai Dragons.

January 6

SPADE and the LA Gladiators have parted ways, the North American organization has announced. This brings an end to the North American Tank’s three-year association with the LA-based franchise.

The LA Gladiators have parted ways with Support player skewed, who had competed with the organization since 2021.

January 5

The Washington Justice are expected to make two additions to their coaching staff, according to Overwatch insider Arran ‘haloofthoughts’ Spake. They have set their sights on JMAC (formerly of Paris Eternal) and Danny (Atlanta Reign).

January 4

January 2

Kalios: Free Agent → Boston Uprising

Free Agent → Boston Uprising Twilight: Free Agent → Boston Uprising

January 1

MCD: Free Agent → Dallas Fuel

Free Agent → Dallas Fuel Bliss: 02 Blast (Contenders) → Dallas Fuel

December 27

Surgarfree: Retired → Vancouver Titans

