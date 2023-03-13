EsportsOverwatch

LIVE: Overwatch League 2023 Rostermania tracker: All OWL roster changes and rumors

Overwatch 2Overwatch League
Overwatch League stageBlizzard

The Overwatch League returns in 2023.

With the 2022 Overwatch League season now in the rearview mirror, Rostermania is officially underway. As the latest OWL offseason continues to deliver major shakeups, we’ll keep you up to speed right here with all the latest team changes heading into the 2023 season.

When all was said and done in the 2022 OWL season, it was Dallas Fuel standing atop the pack after a dominant run through the playoffs. With a revamped Korean roster, the North American organization was able to hoist its first finals trophy.

But with this triumph now in the history books, the Overwatch scene has quickly moved on to look ahead at the playing field in 2023. With uncertainty surrounding the league, many teams dropping their entire rosters, and a number of veterans calling it a day, it’s already been one of the more chaotic offseasons we’ve ever seen.

So to help keep you on top of all the latest developments, we’ve got you covered here with a full overview of the latest OWL 2023 Rostermania news.

Dallas Fuel 2022 OWL winBlizzard
Although Dallas Fuel struck gold in 2022, the next season is already drawing near with new squads eager to take the throne.

Current OWL 2023 rosters

TeamCurrent RosterCoaches
Atlanta ReignHawk, vigilante, Stalk3r, LIP, Fielder, ChiYo, D0NGHAKGator, WizardHyeong
Boston Uprisingbirdring, Striker, Decay, smurf, LeeJaeGon, Izayaki, Kalios, TwilightDongsu, Sup7eme
Chengdu HuntersJinMu, Leave, Nisha, GA9A, Mmonk, DaiziYaoxie
Dallas FuelSp9rk1e, Hanbin, Edison, MCD, BlizzRUSH, Aid, Rascal
Florida MayhemCheckmate, SOMEONE, Rupal, MER1T, Sauna, CH0R0NGGunba, McGravy
Guangzhou ChargeChoiSehwan, Farway1987, Xerneas, Jimmy, PIGGYSungwoo, Tydolla
Hangzhou Sparkguxue, Shy, Twenty, Leave, Lengsa, MmonkRUI, Creed
Houston OutlawsPelican, Fearless, Shu, Happy, Viol2tNeko
London SpitfireSparkR, Backbone, Hadi, Admiral, LandonChrisTFer, CommanderX
LA Gladiatorskevster, FunnyAstro, Lastro, Danteh, Yaki, Babel, Kaiface, Unter, SMASH
LA Valiant
NY Excelsior
San Francisco ShockFiNN, Proper, HeeSang, MAX, VindaimCrusty, NineK
Seoul DynastyProfit, Prophet, Void, LeeSooMin, Krillintobi, MMA
Seoul InfernalMN3, ZEST, FiXa, Mag, skewedJ1N, Chara, SUGMIN
Shanghai DragonsFleta, Viper, Heesu, Gangnamjin, diemMoon
Toronto DefiantHydron, Speedily, s9mm, Coluge, Ojee, UltraViolet, SirMajedCasores, NoHill, Wheats
Vancouver TitansAspire, Punk, Faith, Crimzo, SugarfreeAscoft
Vegas EternalDove, Lukemino, Rakattack, MaltheL, VulcanEmpress
Washington JusticeAlphaYi, Flora, BenBest, MirroR, FDGod, TeruGetAmazed, JMAC

All teams have until March 13 to finalize their rosters for the 2023 OWL season.

Latest OWL 2023 Rostermania changes and rumors tracker

March 13

  • After previously unveiling Profit, Seoul Dynasty have announced four more members of their 2023 squad: tank Void (who comes back from retirement), DPS Prophet and support duo LeeSooMin and Krillin.

March 9

  • Former O2 Blast DPS Prophet is “heavily linked” with Seoul Dynasty, according to Overwatch insider leak_mafia.
  • Shanghai Dragons have announced their entire roster, with surprise role shifts. Fleta has now switched to the Tank role, and diem has come back from retirement and has pivoted to the Support role.

March 7

  • Hangzhou Spark have the additions of support duo Lengsa and Mmonk to their OWL team, which now features six players. 

March 6

  • Dallas Fuel have announced that their team will compete in the East region in the 2023 Overwatch League season.
  • Hangzhou Spark have completed the signings of Twenty, who comes back from retirement, and Overwatch League 2021 MVP leave. Meanwhile, Creed has joined the team’s backroom staff as assistant coach.

March 5

  • Washington Justice have added to their OWL 2023 roster with the signings of Vietnamese/American tank MirroR, French support FDGod and Korean support Teru. Meanwhile, the team’s backroom staff has been bolstered with the arrivals of assistant coach JMAC and analyst Danny.

March 4

  • Washington Justice have also confirmed the signing of former Paris Eternal tank BenBest. The French player returns to the Overwatch League after a two-year absence.
  • Washington Justice have announced their first two players for the new season: AlphaYi, who last played for Hangzhou Spark, and Flora, who spent three years with New York Excelsior.
  • Korean tank Void could be coming back from retirement to play for Seoul Dynasty, according to Overwatch insider leak_mafia.
  • Seoul Infernal have announced the addition of Korean support skewed to their lineup. The 22-year-old last played for LA Gladiators, helping them to win the Kickoff Clash and the Midseason Madness last year.

March 3

  • Seoul Infernal have completed the signing of Korean tank Mag, who previously played for Washington Justice and Boston Uprising.

March 2

March 1

February 27

February 25

  • Korean support ANSOONJAE has announced his retirement from competitive Overwatch. In the Overwatch League, he was a member of the Toronto Defiant and the New York Excelsior.

February 24

  • LA Gladiators have added Kai to their roster. The British DPS spent the last two years playing for Atlanta Reign.

February 23

  • London Spitfire have announced that they have re-signed Swedish DPS SparkR, who has been with the organization since 2019.

February 22

  • Atlanta Reign have confirmed the addition of Korean tank D0NGHAK, who played in Contenders Summer in 2022 with Talon Esports.

February 21

February 20

  • Houston Outlaws have confirmed the signing of highly-rated Korean support Viol2t, who joins from San Francisco Shock.

February 19

  • North American DPS player Nero has announced his retirement from competitive Overwatch. He played for teams like Guangzhou Charge, San Francisco Shock and Atlanta Reign throughout his career.

February 18

  • New York Excelsior are expected to sign former Toronto Defiant player Finale, according to Overwatch insider Arran ‘haloofthoughts’ Spake.

February 14

February 13

February 10

  • LA Gladiators have confirmed the signing of Korean player Yaki, who last played for New York Excelsior.

February 9

January 31

January 24

January 19:

  • The LA Gladiators have announced the signing of former Houston Outlaws star Danteh to their lineup.

January 16:

  • Seoul Dynasty have announced that they have re-signed DPS player Profit, who had left the team in November.

January 13:

January 10

  • The New York Excelsior are struggling to assemble a roster that includes marginalized-gender players as most Overwatch pros “aren’t interested” in joining such a project, according to insider Arran ‘haloofthoughts’ Spake.
  • Hangzhou Spark have announced RUI as their new head coach. The Chinese coach brings a wealth of experience to the team after previously guiding the Shanghai Dragons, the Chengdu Hunters, and Team China for the 2018 and 2019 Overwatch World Cups.

January 9

  • The Chengdu Hunters DPS duo of JinMu and Leave could be on their way to the Hangzhou Spark, according to rumors in Korea. LA Valiant support Lengsa could be going to the Hangzhou Spark or the Shanghai Dragons.

January 6

  • SPADE and the LA Gladiators have parted ways, the North American organization has announced. This brings an end to the North American Tank’s three-year association with the LA-based franchise.
  • The LA Gladiators have parted ways with Support player skewed, who had competed with the organization since 2021.

January 5

January 4

January 2

  • Kalios: Free Agent → Boston Uprising
  • Twilight: Free Agent → Boston Uprising

January 1

  • MCD: Free Agent → Dallas Fuel
  • Bliss: 02 Blast (Contenders) → Dallas Fuel

December 27

  • Surgarfree: Retired → Vancouver Titans

