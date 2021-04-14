Blizzard confirms plans to host Overwatch League LAN events later this year - Dexerto

Blizzard has confirmed the return of live Overwatch League competition, with three upcoming LAN events set to take place in China later this year.

2021 OWL season finally returning to LAN competition

June 4 marks first date back with crowds in 454 days

Three live events spread across June, July, and August

After more than a year of online play, the Overwatch League is finally returning to in-person events. Blizzard has announced plans for three live events throughout the 2021 regular season, all of which will take place in China.

Hangzhou Spark’s June Joust event marks the return of crowds 454 days after the Washington Justice homestand in 2020. Shanghai Dragons follow close behind with the Summer Showdown and Guangzhou Charge close out the trio of events with the Countdown Cup.

Advertisement

Below is the current schedule for live events in the 2021 season.

June 4-6: Hangzhou Spark (June Joust)

Hangzhou Spark (June Joust) July 9-11: Shanghai Dragons (Summer Showdown)

Shanghai Dragons (Summer Showdown) August 7-8: Guangzhou Charge (Countdown Cup)

All three are expected to go ahead with reduced venue capacity. Every team in the Eastern region is set to compete in these live events, however, only the five Chinese-based teams will be there in person.

NYXL, Philadelphia Fusion, and Seoul Dynasty will all still compete online out of Korea.

Blizzard is yet to comment on the possibility of North American LAN events for the 2021 season. That being said, Call of Duty League teams have just begun teasing a return to Home Series tournaments, so it may not be completely off the cards.