Overwatch League denies reports of year-long hiatus ahead of OW2

The Overwatch League has denied reports that it will be taking a hiatus in 2022 as it waits for its sequel to launch.

“We have not set nor communicated dates about our 2022 season yet but do not plan to take a ‘year-long hiatus’ in any scenario we are considering currently,” he said.

This statement does, however, imply that the league is considering further adjustments to the 2022 season.

It's really not practical to respond to every rumor about our future plans, but in this case this story is inaccurate. We have not set nor communicated dates about our 2022 season yet but do not plan to take a 'year-long hiatus' in any scenario we are considering currently. https://t.co/hDJwN2szb5 — Jon Spector (@Spex_J) August 11, 2021

The original report from GGRecon claims the league told teams that the fifth season will be delayed until late summer at the earliest, with mid-fall appearing to be the likely starting point.

With the 2021 Grand Finals taking place on September 25, this would have meant over one year would have passed before the next season begun.

The report claims that the decision to delay stemmed from Overwatch 2 and wanting teams to play the upcoming season on the sequel. However, the release status of the game is still shrouded in mystery.

A new leak has suggested that a 2022 release for Overwatch 2 is looking unlikely with the devs needing to rework a lot of existing heroes for the game’s 5v5 format.

News of the year-long break comes amid a major harassment lawsuit filed against Blizzard that has resulted in numerous sponsors dropping from the league.

Reportedly, plans for a League hiatus were communicated internally before news of the lawsuit broke, indicating that the decision is unrelated.