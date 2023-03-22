Los Angeles Valiant quietly pick OWL roster for 2023 Overwatch League season

The Los Angeles Valiant have reportedly finalized their roster for the new Overwatch League season ahead of Pro-Am tournament.

According to Liquipedia, which cites “a trusted inside source”, the LA Valiant have picked tank Domenic ‘Krawi’ Akrawi, damage dealers Alex ‘Seeker’ Taylor and Brandon ‘NOS’ Zepeda, and supports Nolan ‘Paintbrush’ Edwards, Christopher ‘Cjay’ Smith and William ‘Lyar’ Ohlstein for the 2023 season.

The players have seemingly confirmed the news by updating their Twitter banner with a hand-drawn Valiant logo next to their nickname.

The organization, meanwhile, has remained silent on the matter, despite the team playing its first match of the year in less than 48 hours.

The Valiant’s Twitter account has posted only two updates since the end of the 2022 season – one to announce that the franchise would relocate to the West region in 2023, the other to unveil the official kit for the new season.

The Los Angeles Valiant ended 2022 with a 7-17 regular season record in the East Region. Before the end of the year, the organization parted ways with the entire roster in an announcement made only on Chinese social media platform Weibo.

The return to the West Region comes just two years after the franchise moved to China and was placed in the hands of LinGan e-Sports (LGE). Despite a disastrous first year in which the Valiant went winless over the course of the 2021 season, owners Immortals Gaming Club renewed the partnership for 2022.

In September 2022, Overwatch reporter Arran ‘Halo’ Spake tweeted that LGE had missed “multiple salary payments” to players and staff. When parting ways with the Valiant, coach Wang ‘NoHil’ Fuxing said that he was put into debt while taking charge of the team.

The Overwatch esports community is still waiting for an official confirmation about the new Los Angeles Valiant roster, which may have to come from the Overwatch League itself, given the organization’s silence. The team will take on Saints on March 23 in their first match in the Overwatch League 2023 Pro-Am tournament.

Los Angeles Valiant’s OWL 2023 roster:

Alex ‘Seeker’ Taylor

Brandon ‘NOS’ Zepeda

Domenic ‘Krawi’ Akrawi

Nolan ‘Paintbrush’ Edwards

Christopher ‘Cjay’ Smith

William ‘Lyar’ Ohlstein

