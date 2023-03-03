Overwatch League 2023 Pro-Am: Schedule, OWL teams and stream

Competitive Overwatch is about to return with the Overwatch League 2023 Pro-Am, a pre-season tournament featuring OWL sides and Contenders teams from the West. Follow all the action here.

As the Overwatch League prepares for its biggest changes in recent years, teams in the West will be able to get an early taste of the action in the Pro-Am tournament, a three-week tournament with $100,000 on offer.

The 14 West franchises will be joined by six Contender teams, determined by qualifiers in NA and EMEA, in this exciting new competition that will put the new OWL rosters to the test before the start of the season.

Article continues after ad

Blizzard Before the Overwatch League kicks off, West teams will compete in the Pro-Am tournament

Below is everything you need to know about the Overwatch League 2023 Pro-Am tournament. This article will be updated as more information is revealed.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

Overwatch League 2023 Pro-Am: Stream

All OWL Pro-Am matches will be streamed on the Overwatch League YouTube page.

Overwatch League 2023 Pro-Am: Schedule and format

The tournament will kick off on March 23 with the group stage, featuring four groups of five teams, who will face each other once. The top two teams from each group will then progress to a single-elimination bracket, with the winner taking home the lion’s share of a $100,000 prize pool.

The six Contenders teams will be determined by qualifiers in NA and EMEA, which are already underway. Blizzard is yet to announce the number of teams that will qualify per region.

Article continues after ad

Overwatch League 2023 Pro-Am: Teams

OWL Teams

Team Players Atlanta Reign Hawk, vigilante, Stalk3r, LIP, Fielder, ChiYo, D0NGHAK Boston Uprising birdring, Striker, Decay, smurf, LeeJaeGon, Izayaki, Kalios, Twilight Dallas Fuel Sp9rk1e, Hanbin, Edison, MCD, Blizz Florida Mayhem Checkmate, SOMEONE, Rupal, MER1T, Sauna, CH0R0NG Houston Outlaws Pelican, Fearless, Shu, Happy, Viol2t London Spitfire SparkR, Backbone, Hadi, Admiral, Landon LA Gladiators kevster, FunnyAstro, Lastro, Danteh, Yaki, Babel, Kai LA Valiant – NY Excelsior – San Francisco Shock FiNN, Proper, HeeSang, MAX, Vindaim Toronto Defiant Hydron, Speedily, s9mm, Coluge, Ojee, UltraViolet, SirMajed Vancouver Titans Aspire, Punk, Faith, Crimzo, Sugarfree Vegas Eternal Dove, Lukemino, Rakattack, MaltheL, Vulcan Washington Justice –

Contenders Teams