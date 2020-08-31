How to watch Overwatch League 2020 playoffs: streams, schedule, brackets

The 20 Overwatch League teams are approaching the final straight as the 2020 playoffs kicks off on September 3. With action happening around the clock across Asia and North America, be sure to keep up with all the latest right here on Dexerto.

After six months of action, the Overwatch League season is coming to a close for 2020. While teams have been split up across two regions for most of the year, playoffs is the chance to really weigh up who has been the best all year long.

All 20 teams will have a chance to prove themselves in the postseason, all the way from Shanghai Dragons down to the Boston Uprising. What happened in the regular season is behind everyone now ⁠— all that matters is showing up when it matters.

There’s two parts to the playoffs ⁠— the play-ins and the final bracket. In the play-ins, there’s no second chances. If you lose, you’re out for good. If you make it to the final bracket, you could find yourself in the Final Four in a miracle lower bracket run.

With action scheduled for around the clock across the two regions, $1 million in prize money, and Final Four spots on the line, the stakes have never been higher. If you want to keep up with the action, we’ve got everything you need to know right here.

OWL 2020 playoffs streams

The Overwatch League 2020 playoffs will be streamed exclusively on YouTube. Each day will have a different stream, so be sure to click the right one once the games kick off on September 3. We will embed them right here once they are up on the Overwatch League YouTube channel.

OWL 2020 playoffs schedule and brackets

The split brackets across Asia and North America means Overwatch League fans will have near around-the-clock action in early September. Here’s when you can catch it all:

Thursday, September 3

Region Game PT ET BST NA Play-Ins Round 1 Houston vs Boston 12pm 3pm 8pm NA Play-Ins Round 1 Vancouver vs Washington 2pm 5pm 10pm

Friday, September 4

Region Game PT ET BST Asia Play-Ins Round 1 Chengdu vs London 4am 7am 12pm NA Play-Ins Round 2 LA Gladiators vs TBD 12pm 3pm 8pm NA Play-Ins Round 2 Atlanta vs TBD 2pm 5pm 10pm NA Play-Ins Round 2 Dallas vs TBD 4pm 7pm 12am Sept 5

Saturday, September 5

Region Game PT ET BST Asia Play-Ins Round 2 New York vs TBD 4am 7am 12pm Asia Play-Ins Round 2 Hangzhou vs TBD 6am 9am 2pm NA Playoffs QFs Philadelphia vs TBD 12pm 3pm 8pm NA Playoffs QFs Florida vs TBD 2pm 5pm 10pm NA Playoffs QFs San Francisco vs TBD 4pm 7pm 12am Sept 6 NA Playoffs QFs Paris vs TBD 6pm 9pm 2am Sept 6

Sunday, September 6