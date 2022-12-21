Overwatch devs hint at identities of upcoming OW2 heroes

Michael Gwilliam is a writer at Dexerto based in Ottawa, Ontario. He specializes in Overwatch, Smash, influencers, and Twitch culture. Gwilliam has written for sites across Canada including the Toronto Sun. You can contact him at michael.gwilliam@dexerto.com or on Twitter @TheGwilliam

The Overwatch 2 devs have teased future heroes in a recent interview and even the possibility that one of them could have a flamethrower ability.

Ramattra may still only be a few weeks old, but that hasn’t stopped the developers from already hinting at characters we’ve seen in the Overwatch universe becoming heroes.

Despite being strictly a PvP game at the moment, Overwatch 2 has a rich backstory with plenty of side characters from comics, books, and cinematics. Some of which have gone on to become playable heroes.

In an interview with GameSpot, Lead Hero Designer Alec Dawson and Art Director Dion Rogers shared some insight into plans for Overwatch 2’s future with new heroes.

OW2 devs tease “exciting” new heroes and flamethrower ability

When asked about character concepts and heroes the team is considering adding to the game, Dawson revealed that there are some unique things they’ve been working on.

“We always have a bunch of those lined up, in terms of prototypes, that maybe some designers are making,” Dawson said, adding that a bunch of prototypes were created just recently during a ‘hackathon’ and some of the results were very exciting.

Blizzard Entertainment The Overwatch 2 devs have plenty of heroes in the works.

“There’s plenty, especially with the world of Overwatch being so rich. I think a lot of those characters that you haven’t seen become heroes, I think one day we definitely want to explore what they would be like as a hero.”

This could be good news for fans of the rumored tank hero Mauga, who players have been hoping to get their hands on since he appeared in Baptiste’s backstory.

Dion Rogers went on to express his desire for a character with a flamethrower ability, but noted it was “difficult hero to create in our game.”

Fans will need to wait a bit before the next hero arrives, however, as they’re only set to release in Season 4. That said, it seems like there will be no shortage of heroes over the next few years and one may even finally have a flamethrower down the line.