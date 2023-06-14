Overwatch 2 players claim new audio changes are hurting their ears

Overwatch 2 players are claiming that the new audio changes to the hero shooter’s reverb are hurting their ears and making everything sound distorted.

June 12 saw the arrival of Season 5 of Overwatch 2, introducing a wide range of changes to the game. This included massive nerfs to sniper characters and an overhaul that looks to make support character Lifeweaver much stronger.

It also saw some core mechanics changed most notably with the return of the popular On Fire system. Matchmaking also saw some impactful tweaks that should narrow the skill range across all game modes.

However, one change that hasn’t been received as well is the audio update that has players covering their ears in agony.

Overwatch 2 audio changes are hurting everyone’s ears

Following the Season 5 update players have begun to experience strange audio mostly affecting voice lines from teammates.

There are numerous reports of the audio being distorted, sounding robotic at times, and even hurting people’s ears due to how unnatural the sound can be.

One player noticing the bug said: “On Xbox Series X, and the audio is bugged. All teammates have slightly distorted audio with the radio filter as well, and all teammate audio is in your ear like you’re right next to them. I have checked my headset, console, but I don’t have a clue.”

Equally, another thread highlighted the issues commenting: “Anyone else’s audio sound worse after the update? Was this part of the update or just a coincidence?”

The replies are full of anecdotes and reports from players confused by the audio changes with the update proving unpopular.

One user responded: “Definitely. Especially many of the automated voice lines from teammates. Normally, when you’re far away from your teammates, those voice lines sound like they come to you through radio. But now that radio effect is gone and it always sounds like they’re an inch away from your ear.”

Another Overwatch 2 player replied: “Not just you, everyone I’ve played with is also experiencing it, seems like they decided to change the radio effects and it’s actually causing me some pain in the ears because it is not pleasant at all.”

A particularly upset fan reacted: “Yea it’s f**king atrocious. I came just to this sub to see if someone made a post about it. I was about to slam my headset against the wall thinking it was dying. went 1-4 because my audio was all over the map and driving me bonkers.”

The likely cause of the audio issues was referenced in the patch notes. According to Blizzard, an unspecified bug forced them to change Overwatch 2’s reverb settings to an alternative method. This is expected to be fixed and reverted in an upcoming patch.