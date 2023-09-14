Overwatch 2 voice actor roasts Mercy cosplay Elon Musk had Amber Heard wear

Overwatch 2’s Mercy voice actor roasted the cosplay Elon Musk had Amber Heard wear, even showing off her “better” Mercy cosplay shortly after.

Elon Musk has set the internet alight many times, but recently he has done so once again after it was revealed that he asked his then-girlfriend, Amber Heard, to cosplay as Mercy for him.

Revealed in a new biography on Musk by Walter Isaacson, the book also revealed many other aspects of his life from his peculiar child’s name to his relationship with ex-wives. Among the smaller details was his love for video games and in particular, his love for Overwatch character Mercy.

And after stealing the spotlight once again, Elon Musk revealed Heard’s cosplay on Twitter. However, there were heavy criticisms, especially from a certain voice actor.

Lucie Pohl, the voice behind the Swiss medic of Overwatch, responded to Musk’s tweet of Heard’s cosplay saying, “As the real Mercy I can see the manufacturing defects in this cosplay like it’s a Tesla.”

Taking potshots at not only the quality of the cosplay but also Tesla’s controversial history of quality control which has often been a problem with their cars.

When asked to do a “better” version of a Mercy cosplay, Pohl showed off her own Mercy costume. But instead of just a regular old Mercy outfit, it’s the spooky season Witch skin.

Musk never did fully explain why he chose Mercy, let alone if he is an avid Overwatch enjoyer, as the only thing he said of the cosplay was confirming it was true, saying, “[Heard] did dress up as Mercy. It was awesome.”

Though we do know Musk is indeed a massive gamer, having previously heaped praise on the likes of Halo Infinite, and even labeling Elden Ring as his game of the year in 2022.