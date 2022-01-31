Elon Musk praises Halo Infinite and now everyone wants a CyberTruck crossover

Elon Musk, the richest man on the planet, is a big fan of Halo Infinite’s campaign – and the internet is quite happy to back him up on that.

Despite having his hands full with Tesla, SpaceX, and The Boring Company, Elon Musk has always found time to drop memes on social media and speak about his love of gaming.

In the past, the South African business magnate has revealed that he’s a Torbjorn main when it comes to Overwatch – and the game devs even gave him a shoutout when they gave a hero a bit of a buff – and he’s even meme’d about GTA 5 a few times.

Advertisement

With Halo Infinite getting rave reviews, Musk has seemingly dipped his toe into the newest installment of Microsoft’s cornerstone franchise, and he appears to be a fan.

On January 30, the SpaceX boss dropped a pretty simple review of 343’s newest title as he complimented the game’s campaign.

Read More: Halo TV series official trailer and release date revealed

“Halo Infinite campaign is good,” was all that Musk said before many of his followers echoed those sentiments and used it as a springboard for their own jokes.

“How the bloody hell do you have time to play Halo?” one fan jokingly asked, while the official Halo account thanked Musk for taking the time to explore their game. Noted Halo superfan and AEW wrestler Adam Cole agreed with Musk that the campaign is “incredible.”

Advertisement

Appreciate you taking the time to drop by Zeta Halo! Always good to see you suit up. pic.twitter.com/q7CAe0sDP7 — Halo (@Halo) January 30, 2022

How in the bloody hell do you have time to play Halo — FuntCase | DPMO (@FuntCaseUK) January 30, 2022

It’s incredible Elon! Incredible! 🙏🎮 — Adam Cole (@AdamColePro) January 31, 2022

Naturally, plenty made links between the iconic Warthog vehicle from Halo and Tesla’s own CyberTruck, urging Musk to drop a collab of some sort in the future.

Yep this was my favorite part pic.twitter.com/SrO34Nhzdy — greg (@greg16676935420) January 30, 2022

Electric Warthog when? — Tom Henderson (@_Tom_Henderson_) January 30, 2022

Now we just need a Warthog x Cybertruck IRL collab! 🙏🏻 — Aaron Greenberg 🙅🏼‍♂️💚U (@aarongreenberg) January 30, 2022

With the Boring Company putting out plenty of crazy projects in the past, we wouldn’t put it Musk to come out with something Halo-related at some point.

Though, we’ll have to wait for his take on the multiplayer side of the game before we can start dreaming about a real-life Energy Sword or Needler.