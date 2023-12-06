Overwatch 2 “unplayable” on console as latest patch breaks the game

Overwatch 2 players have labeled the game as “unplayable” on some consoles after the recent patch for season 8 broke the game.

Season 8 for Overwatch 2 has just arrived. Season 8: Call of the Hunt features a new hero Mauga, a brand new battle pass, new beast hunter-inspired skins, and a bunch of balance changes to the existing roster. This includes buffs to Sombra and Mercy whilst nerfing Sigma and Mei in the process.

Alongside the balance changes, Season 8 will feature new events and old events, with Battle of the Beasts being a new PvPvE mode coming for a limited time only. Season 8 also sees the return of the Winter Wonderland event and much much more.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

Despite all the new content being added to the game, however, many console players have reported that the new patch may have completely broken the game, labeling Overwatch as “unplayable”.

PlayStation 5 players, in particular, have begun reporting that the game has had severe performance issues following the newest patch. Multiple posts have been made on the Overwatch subreddit, with players claiming insane levels of FPS and performance lag.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

“Noticed my PS5 drops to around 15 frames in game or even on menus, never happened before the new season 8 update, anyone else having issues?” One post read.

Article continues after ad

“Just came to check if anyone else was having this issue lol. The game’s next to unplayable. Console here as well,” another agreed.

Article continues after ad

“It’s f**king unplayable, I guess they don’t QA on every console prior to releasing patches because this would have been spotted immediately,” another player complained.

It’s not yet certain what is causing these issues for console players, but the player base is far from pleased with being unable to partake in the new season festivities. Blizzard is yet to comment on the matter but we’ll be sure to update you here should that change.