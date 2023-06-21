Overwatch 2 set to remove entire skin line from shop as team leaves game

Overwatch 2 is removing Chengdu Hunter’s team skins in a few weeks as the OWL franchise officially leaves the league.

Despite not being as flashy as the skins you can normally buy, Overwatch League skins allow players to support and represent their favorite teams in the league.

Despite the OWL scene not being as big as other Esports leagues, to many players their favorite teams can mean a lot to them. And just like in real life, showing your appreciation for your favorite football club can be just a simple as wearing their jerseys.

Article continues after ad

Unfortunately for Chendu Hunters fans, as of June 21, it was confirmed by OWL that the franchise has exited the league. And with that, their skins will be removed from the store.

In an announcement after GGRecon’s report of the Chinese OWL team’s exit, the Overwatch League twitter account announced that Chengdu Hunters’ skins will be pulled from the store on July 6.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

“Chengdu Hunters skins will no longer be on sale in the in-game League shops after July 6 at 11:00 am PT,” the post announced. “For players who have purchased the team skins prior to this date, they will remain available to equip.”

Article continues after ad

Skins that were already purchased will still be available to be equipped, however after the date players can no longer buy the team skins.

Chengdu Hunters came into the league at the start of Season 2 of OWL in 2019, and ever since their introduction to the league their skins were always part of the League store.

However, Chengdu fans will need to buy their skins before the deadline, and it is unknown if the Chengdu Hunters will ever make a return to the league.