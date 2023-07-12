Overwatch 2 rank distribution: how good are you in Competitive?

Overwatch 2 rank distribution has long been one of the big mysteries of the competitive game. However, we have a decent idea of its size now thanks to recent numbers, so you can see how well you‘re doing.

Overwatch 2 remains one of the most unique FPSs in gaming. While other titles in the genre have dabbled with having roles in a competitive online game, none has executed it quite like Blizzard’s. It’s something that can take a lot of learning, and if you play your role wrong, you’ll hear about it from your team.

It makes it a rewarding (while sometimes frustrating) process to get better at the game. However, how do you track how good you are in the game? In order to do that you’re going to have to jump into the crucible of ranked.

However, once you’re in and have your rank, what does it really mean? While you can get some context of how good each rank is and where it ranks among the player base from further interaction with the community and content creators, it is still an imprecise, biased guess. Generally, Blizzard has kept rank distribution tight-lipped, so it’s been hard to know exactly how much of the community makes up what rank. However, thanks to a recent post, we now have a pretty good understanding of where everyone lies. Here’s everything we know about Overwatch 2 rank distribution.

So, how good are you at Overwatch 2 exactly?

Overwatch 2 Rank Distribution: What percentage of the player base is each rank?

For years, we only had an old message from ex-Overwatch director Jeff Kaplan about rank distribution, making it hard to guess what it looked like in the current day. Recently, the Overwatch development team put out a blog about competitive and ranked change and observations. Included was a graph showing how Overwatch 2’s audience is distributed across ranks.

The graph doesn’t indicate exact numbers as there are no values on the y-axis. However, there are 15 lines, so we can break those down numerically to the size of each bar and get a decent estimate of how the player base is dived up.

Here’s what Overwatch 2’s rank distribution looks like.

Blizzard forum user Rezeak has reverse-engineered those numbers. Here’s how the Overwatch 2 ranks are distributed (assuming Blizzard’s graph is accurate):

Bronze: 10.2%

Silver: 19.2% (Above 10.2% of players)

Gold: 26.7% (Above 29.4% of players)

Platinum: 26.2% (Above 56.1% of players)

Diamond: 12.2% (Above 82.3% of players)

Masters: 3.9% (Above 94.5% of players)

Grandmasters: 1.6% (Above 98.4% of players).

Now remember, this is an estimate, and it’s not based on hard numbers from Blizzard, but instead a vague visual aid. Still, it is the best indication we have of the rank distribution in Overwatch 2 so far.

It’s also worth noting that this distribution is based only on PC populations. In the post, Blizzard also says, “both Grandmaster and Bronze reflect a very wide range of skill, and we want to make sure that skill is well-represented.” This means that changes are already underway and this distribution will likely change, as it would naturally as players gain and lose SR.

What is the Average rank for an Overwatch player?

These numbers suggest that the average Overwatch player is around Gold 3. From this we can infer that if you are in Platinum, you are above average. While if you are in Diamond or above, you are in the top fifth of the whole player base.

That should be all your need to know about Overwatch 2’s rank distribution. However, if you need some help getting better, here’s some other Overwatch content from us.

