Overwatch 2 players wins all competitive matches and still gets deranked

Overwatch 2 competitive mode remains the game’s source of ranked gameplay, but a recent example has shown that even winning all your games isn’t enough to keep your rank, let alone get promoted.

Since day one, the discourse surrounding Overwatch 2’s competitive mode has been never-ending. For players seeking a greater challenge in the game, competitive provides a ranked environment for players of a similar skill level to duke it out.

Despite Blizzard making several changes to the style of the mode, players are still unhappy. Competitive will update your rank once you’ve either won a set amount of games or played a certain number – win, lose, or draw.

Article continues after ad

As we’ve seen in the past though, players have won a large number of games with the odd draw thrown in and still got deranked. Now, things seem to be an even sorrier state of affairs in the Hero shooter.

Overwatch 2 competitive player gets deranked despite winning every game

“I’m sure this is working as intended,” was the sarcastic sentiment offered by Overwatch 2 Reddit user Deliverz after revealing their updated OW2 competitive rank.

In a short clip, they provided a video of the game updating their competitive rank. After 5 consecutive wins and their official record signifying these victories, the player was rewarded…with a demotion.

Article continues after ad

They went from Platinum 2 to Platinum 3 and Overwatch 2 players on the subreddit banded together to express their anger toward the system.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

One player explained in detail: “They really need to just bring back OW1 SR matchmaking! Give us the aggregate SR numbers of both teams at the start of a match and our SR gain/loss and current SR number after every match! It may make people feel bad when they lose but, they won’t be confused when when their SR drops for apparently no reason. Odds are what happened to this player, he was barely into the next STD and played 5 matches against teams WAY lower than them and lost a few SR in the process.”

Article continues after ad

Other players remarked that because the player was doing Deathmatch ranked, it’s completely up to chance what happens to your rank.

“Deathmatch rank is an actual coin toss, unlucky you flipped tails,” joked one player, and another added: “This kind of sh*t is exactly why I haven’t played much comp (competitive) this season. Not worth any of the frustrations to just see it constantly tank.”

The devs have already addressed the Overwatch 2 competitive format a couple of times already, so players might be waiting a while until the next major change. After all, they’ve been busy with the game-breaking Mercy exploit, as well as dealing with a free skins error.