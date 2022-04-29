Overwatch 2 players slam gold weapon changes: “Looks like molten hot cheese”

The Overwatch 2 beta is in full swing, but the community is already calling for changes to the game’s golden weapons.

Golden weapons are some of the most highly sought-after items in Overwatch, with many players grinding out ranked matches to unlock them. Not only do they make your favorite characters stand out, but they also give players something to work towards.

However, Blizzard has made adjustments to the way many of the game’s golden guns look in Overwatch 2. This has led to many complaints from players, who have been keen to note just how bad they look in comparison to the original gold weapon skins.

Overwatch 2 players furious over new gold weapons

Overwatch 2 has received a mixed reception from the community, with fans both enjoying the new hero reworks and others disapproving of the changes. However, one area that seems to be getting a lot of negative attention is the golden gun camos.

“Some skins look really bad and others look fine,” explained one commenter. “My problem is they look like they are lacking texture or are plastic or something. B.O.B. was for sure done dirty.”

Since the Overwatch 2 beta went live, the official Reddit page has been filled with complaints about the game’s new golden cosmetics. In fact, many fans were keen to stress just how dull they looked.

While it’s unclear why Blizzard has changed them, one commenter believes it has something to do with the game’s lighting. “It doesn’t seem like textures for character models were updated very much, if at all. It looks like it’s reflecting light like metallic gold paint.”

Whether Blizzard will make any adjustments to the Overwatch 2 golden weapons remains to be seen, but for now, players will have to make do with these skins.