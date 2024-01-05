Overwatch 2 players lash out at “lazy” Battle Pass rewards in recent seasons

Overwatch 2 players have lashed out at Blizzard for what they claim to be “lazy” highlight introduction rewards in the Battle Pass in recent seasons.

Season 8 of Overwatch 2 has been underway for quite some time now. Overwatch 2 Call of the Hunt has brought about the newest tank hero Mauga, a new battle pass, and new events for players to all enjoy.

Though not all has gone swimmingly. Players have taken an issue with the balancing of the current season, as Mauga has quickly become the most prominent tank within Overwatch, dominating and enforcing the meta. With wild levels of tankiness, Mauga’s overwhelming presence has even caused players to be harassed if they don’t own the hero.

Now, however, Overwatch 2 players have lashed out at Blizzard for another reason. This time turning their attention to cosmetics, many have slammed what they deem to be the “lazy” battle pass rewards in both Season 7 and 8.

OW2 players slam battle pass highlight introductions

Reddit user Spectrum_Gamer pointed out that the recent highlight intro rewards in the season 7 and 8 battle passes haven’t quite been the same as those that came before.

“Is it me or are the new recent highlight intros (This BP and previous) just incredibly bad/lazy?” the post asked. “They’re literally the bare minimum, when you compare them to highlight intros the game launched with, they’re literally just “pans to the side, hero does generic pose…”

Other players then jumped into the discussion, arguing that many of the battle pass highlight intros are simply the heroes doing an emote, but we’re simply watching them from a different angle.

“A lot of the past couple of passes intros seem to be using poses or emotes that the hero has, and an external camera mode around as they do it,” they explained.

“That new Ashe intro is so lame” one user specifically said.

“They give certain heroes so many highlight intros that they’re running out of ideas,” another suggested.

It’s uncertain if this trend of arguably lesser highlight intros will continue into the next season, but Overwatch 2 players are certainly hoping to see more from Blizzard in the near future.