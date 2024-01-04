Free-to-play Overwatch 2 players flamed for not owning Mauga yet: “Battle Pass diff”

Free-to-play Overwatch 2 players are being flamed and harassed for not owning the newest tank hero Mauga whilst trying to play ranked.

Overwatch 2 is well underway in its eighth season. Overwatch 2: Call of the Hunt introduces a brand new tank hero named Mauga, a new battle pass, new events, and more. Season 8 was also released with a bunch of balance changes for the hero shooter, to keep the game fresh.

As a result of recent balance changes, one hero has become particularly oppressive in Overwatch 2’s meta. The newest addition Mauga has proven to be an incredibly effective tank, with immense survivability and damage output, easily outshining the rest of the roster.

This has caused a fair amount of issues for players, especially those who are trying to grind the ranked ladder. With Mauga being so dominant, and also locked behind the battle pass, it’s caused some players to be flamed for not yet owning the hero.

OW2 player harassed for not owning Mauga in ranked

One Overwatch 2 player took to Reddit to recount their negative experience.

“I was playing comp and the other team was just rolling us as Mauga, Sym, Sombra, Ana, Kiri. My teammate said ‘Can we please get a f***ing Mauga and an Ana for this Mauga?’

“I told him I didn’t have Mauga and he proceeded to say “Wtf do you mean you don’t have Mauga”, he started fuming and getting really pissed but there was nothing I could do,” the post reads.

As of writing new heroes introduced into Overwatch 2 are locked behind the battle pass. Players can either purchase the premium pass to unlock them instantly or grind out 45 tiers to unlock them for free. Many players took issue with this method of delivering new heroes, labeling this incident as a “battle pass diff”.

However, with previous Activision Blizzard CEO Bobby Kotick stepping down, perhaps the game’s monetization system will change in the months and years to come, but we won’t know until later down the line.