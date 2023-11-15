Reworked Roadhog can now insta-kill most Overwatch 2 heroes with insane damage boost

Reworked Roadhog can now insta-kill most Overwatch 2 heroes once again with his new ability, although it’s not as easy as it once was.

At the peak of Roadhog’s prowess at the release of Overwatch 2, getting hooked by the hero essentially meant getting insta-killed as his Scrap Gun combined with the hook’s damage could kill an enemy instantly.

His one-shot potential was so good the devs nerfed his hook early in 2023, meaning Roadhog’s now had a harder time insta-killing heroes, with most being able to survive if they were quick to react.

However, now that his long-awaited rework is live, players are discovering it’s once again possible to insta-kill heroes with Roadhog, although it’s now not as easy.

In a clip shown off by Overwatch YouTuber Andrewjrt, he and his team instantly killed a Roadhog in two seconds, which is an incredible feat considering Roadhog has the highest HP of any hero.

Combining Roadhog’s hook, primary fire, and his new ability Pig Pen, with a volley of arrows from a Hanzo, Andrew very easily melted down the enemy Roadhog’s health in the blink of an eye.

“What have they done?” Andrew wrote in his caption of his unbelievable clip.

And it seems the new way to kill a hooked opponent now as Roadhog is to make sure when you hook enemies they land on your Pig Pen.

As demonstrated by a player on the Competitive Overwatch subreddit, Roadhog can now instantly kill most heroes with a 250-health pool. And with the added CC in his Pig Pen, it makes it even harder for enemies to get away.

However a trade-off for this damage combo is that you are using two abilities with lengthy cooldowns, and it takes quite a bit of setup with the Pig Pen.