Overwatch 2 players devastated that the Pink Mercy return hint was unintentional

Overwatch 2 players waiting for the return of the legendary Pink Mercy skin have been dealt a huge blow by the producer of the game who dispelled the rumor that it’s coming back soon.

Pink Mercy is a famous, unique, limited-time skin, from Overwatch 1, only obtainable by making a $15 or more donation to the Breast Cancer Research Foundation. The skin could be snatched up only between May 8 and 21 back in 2018.

Its aesthetics spawned a huge fanbase devoted to this single cosmetic who awaits its glorious return to the store in Overwatch 2.

Fierce speculation was sparked on March 23, 2023, when Prime Gaming included a clip featuring Pink Mercy in their trailer promising new Overwatch 2 rewards through their program. But the Tweet was deleted hours after being posted.

Jared Neuss, an executive producer of Overwatch 2, confirmed in an April 6 Tweet that the tease was definitely unintentional.

“Pink Mercy being shown wasn’t intentional, sorry. We didn’t create that particular piece and we made sure to correct the error after we saw it,” replied Jared to a fan asking about the Prime Gaming ad featuring Pink Mercy.

As of the time of writing, there seem to be no plans to bring the skin back into the game. The latest official statement on the matter was a Blizzard forum post from a Community Manager “AndyB” who stated: “We have no plans to bring back the Pink Mercy skin or icons,” when asked about the cosmetic.

For more coverage, news, and updates about Overwatch 2 follow our Dexerto page for the game right here.