Overwatch 2 players can finally customize their main menu background

Overwatch 2 players can finally customize their main menu backgroundBlizzard
Have you ever wanted to change your Overwatch 2 menu background to one of your favorites that’s no longer on rotation? You can finally do just that.
Overwatch 2’s bright and colorful backgrounds with special music are always a treat when loading up the game, and everyone has their favorites.
Typically, the default menu background changes depending on if there’s an event going on, a new hero is released, or there’s a big esports tournament happening like the Overwatch World Cup.
However, once those events are done, the background changes too, and typically there’s nothing players can do about it. That’s not exactly the case, though. As it turns out, through some edits to your game, you can choose any background you want. Here’s how to do it.
How to change your Overwatch 2 menu background
As noted on Steam by user ‘ SkyBorik’, Overwatch 2 players can manage their backgrounds by adding some codes in the files on Battle Net or Steam.
For Battle Net, click the gear button next to the play button and select “Game Settings.” From there, click “Additional command line arguments” and paste in one of the codes below.
To change a background on Steam, right-click on Overwatch in your game library and select “Properties” and add the correct code to the launch options.
The current codes are:
- Heroes –lobbyMap=0x0800000000000E77
- Zero Hour –lobbyMap=0x0800000000000EFB
- Sojourn –lobbyMap=0x0800000000000D6C
- Kiriko –lobbyMap=0x0800000000000EF3
- Zeus Junker Queen –lobbyMap=0x0800000000000F4A
- Ramattra –lobbyMap=0x0800000000000F8F
- Shambali Monastery –lobbyMap=0x0800000000000f31
- Winter Wonderland 2022 –lobbyMap=0x0800000000000D77
- Lunar New Year 2023 –lobbyMap=0x0800000000000DAD
- Kiriko Amaterasu –lobbyMap=0x0800000000001003
- Kiriko Amaterasu Art –lobbyMap=0x0800000000001045
- Antarctic Peninsula –lobbyMap=0x080000000000103D
- Hanzo Cupid –lobbyMap=0x0800000000000B6B
- Doomfist One Punch Man Collab –lobbyMap=0x0800000000000EED
- Lifeweaver –lobbyMap=0x0800000000001060
- Galactic Emperor Sigma –lobbyMap=0x0800000000001032
- Starwatch Art –lobbyMap=0x0800000000001132
- Questwatch Art –lobbyMap=0x0800000000001133
- Summer Games –lobbyMap=0x0800000000000BCE
- Illari –lobbyMap=0x080000000000112B
- Gothenburg Mothership –lobbyMap=0x0800000000001104
- Ana A-7000 Wargod –lobbyMap=0x08000000000010F2
- Hanzo Onryo –lobbyMap=0x0800000000001150
- Hanzo Onryo Art –lobbyMap=0x08000000000010AC
- Lilith Moira –lobbyMap=0x080000000000115C
- Overwatch World Cup –lobbyMap=0x0800000000000817
- D.VA (Lunar Busan) –lobbyMap=0x0800000000000710
- Overwatch League –lobbyMap=0x0800000000000864
- Le Sserafim Collab –lobbyMap=0x0800000000001173
- Mauga –lobbyMap=0x080000000000118a
- Orisa Grand Beast –lobbyMap=0x0800000000001197
- Winter Wonderland 2023 –lobbyMap=0x08000000000011b4
Unfortunately, not every prior menu screen is available, such as Cyber Demon Genji or the Overwatch 1 loading screens, but there are still plenty of customization options available.
It’s not clear if there’s a way to do this for console users, but for those who play the game on PC, at least now there are even more ways to modify your gameplay experience.