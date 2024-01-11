GamingOverwatch

Overwatch 2 players can finally customize their main menu background

Michael Gwilliam
OW2 background menu screenBlizzard

Have you ever wanted to change your Overwatch 2 menu background to one of your favorites that’s no longer on rotation? You can finally do just that.

Overwatch 2’s bright and colorful backgrounds with special music are always a treat when loading up the game, and everyone has their favorites.

Typically, the default menu background changes depending on if there’s an event going on, a new hero is released, or there’s a big esports tournament happening like the Overwatch World Cup.

Article continues after ad

However, once those events are done, the background changes too, and typically there’s nothing players can do about it. That’s not exactly the case, though. As it turns out, through some edits to your game, you can choose any background you want. Here’s how to do it.

Onryo Hanzo Overwatch 2 splash artBlizzard
Overwatch 2 players can bring back their favorite backgrounds.

How to change your Overwatch 2 menu background

As noted on Steam by user ‘ SkyBorik’, Overwatch 2 players can manage their backgrounds by adding some codes in the files on Battle Net or Steam.

Article continues after ad

For Battle Net, click the gear button next to the play button and select “Game Settings.” From there, click “Additional command line arguments” and paste in one of the codes below.

Sign up to Dexerto for free and receive:
Fewer Ads|Dark Mode|Deals in Gaming, TV and Movies, and Tech

To change a background on Steam, right-click on Overwatch in your game library and select “Properties” and add the correct code to the launch options.

The current codes are:

  • Heroes  –lobbyMap=0x0800000000000E77
  • Zero Hour –lobbyMap=0x0800000000000EFB
  • Sojourn –lobbyMap=0x0800000000000D6C
  • Kiriko –lobbyMap=0x0800000000000EF3
  • Zeus Junker Queen –lobbyMap=0x0800000000000F4A
  • Ramattra –lobbyMap=0x0800000000000F8F
  • Shambali Monastery –lobbyMap=0x0800000000000f31
  • Winter Wonderland 2022 –lobbyMap=0x0800000000000D77
  • Lunar New Year 2023 –lobbyMap=0x0800000000000DAD
  • Kiriko Amaterasu –lobbyMap=0x0800000000001003
  • Kiriko Amaterasu Art –lobbyMap=0x0800000000001045
  • Antarctic Peninsula –lobbyMap=0x080000000000103D
  • Hanzo Cupid –lobbyMap=0x0800000000000B6B
  • Doomfist One Punch Man Collab –lobbyMap=0x0800000000000EED
  • Lifeweaver –lobbyMap=0x0800000000001060
  • Galactic Emperor Sigma –lobbyMap=0x0800000000001032
  • Starwatch Art –lobbyMap=0x0800000000001132
  • Questwatch Art  –lobbyMap=0x0800000000001133
  • Summer Games  –lobbyMap=0x0800000000000BCE
  • Illari  –lobbyMap=0x080000000000112B
  • Gothenburg Mothership  –lobbyMap=0x0800000000001104
  • Ana A-7000 Wargod  –lobbyMap=0x08000000000010F2
  • Hanzo Onryo –lobbyMap=0x0800000000001150
  • Hanzo Onryo Art  –lobbyMap=0x08000000000010AC
  • Lilith Moira  –lobbyMap=0x080000000000115C
  • Overwatch World Cup  –lobbyMap=0x0800000000000817
  • D.VA (Lunar Busan)  –lobbyMap=0x0800000000000710
  • Overwatch League  –lobbyMap=0x0800000000000864
  • Le Sserafim Collab  –lobbyMap=0x0800000000001173
  • Mauga  –lobbyMap=0x080000000000118a
  • Orisa Grand Beast  –lobbyMap=0x0800000000001197
  • Winter Wonderland 2023  –lobbyMap=0x08000000000011b4

Unfortunately, not every prior menu screen is available, such as Cyber Demon Genji or the Overwatch 1 loading screens, but there are still plenty of customization options available.

Article continues after ad

It’s not clear if there’s a way to do this for console users, but for those who play the game on PC, at least now there are even more ways to modify your gameplay experience.

Related Topics

Overwatch 2

About The Author

Michael Gwilliam

Michael Gwilliam is a senior writer at Dexerto based in Ontario, Canada. He specializes in Overwatch, Smash, influencers, and Twitch culture. Gwilliam has written for sites across Canada including the Toronto Sun. You can contact him at michael.gwilliam@dexerto.com or on Twitter @TheGwilliam