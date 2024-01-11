Overwatch 2 players can finally customize their main menu background

Have you ever wanted to change your Overwatch 2 menu background to one of your favorites that’s no longer on rotation? You can finally do just that.

Overwatch 2’s bright and colorful backgrounds with special music are always a treat when loading up the game, and everyone has their favorites.

Typically, the default menu background changes depending on if there’s an event going on, a new hero is released, or there’s a big esports tournament happening like the Overwatch World Cup.

However, once those events are done, the background changes too, and typically there’s nothing players can do about it. That’s not exactly the case, though. As it turns out, through some edits to your game, you can choose any background you want. Here’s how to do it.

Blizzard Overwatch 2 players can bring back their favorite backgrounds.

How to change your Overwatch 2 menu background

As noted on Steam by user ‘ SkyBorik’, Overwatch 2 players can manage their backgrounds by adding some codes in the files on Battle Net or Steam.

For Battle Net, click the gear button next to the play button and select “Game Settings.” From there, click “Additional command line arguments” and paste in one of the codes below.

To change a background on Steam, right-click on Overwatch in your game library and select “Properties” and add the correct code to the launch options.

The current codes are:

Heroes –lobbyMap=0x0800000000000E77

Zero Hour –lobbyMap=0x0800000000000EFB

Sojourn –lobbyMap=0x0800000000000D6C

Kiriko –lobbyMap=0x0800000000000EF3

Zeus Junker Queen –lobbyMap=0x0800000000000F4A

Ramattra –lobbyMap=0x0800000000000F8F

Shambali Monastery –lobbyMap=0x0800000000000f31

Winter Wonderland 2022 –lobbyMap=0x0800000000000D77

Lunar New Year 2023 –lobbyMap=0x0800000000000DAD

Kiriko Amaterasu –lobbyMap=0x0800000000001003

Kiriko Amaterasu Art –lobbyMap=0x0800000000001045

Antarctic Peninsula –lobbyMap=0x080000000000103D

Hanzo Cupid –lobbyMap=0x0800000000000B6B

Doomfist One Punch Man Collab –lobbyMap=0x0800000000000EED

Lifeweaver –lobbyMap=0x0800000000001060

Galactic Emperor Sigma –lobbyMap=0x0800000000001032

Starwatch Art –lobbyMap=0x0800000000001132

Questwatch Art –lobbyMap=0x0800000000001133

Summer Games –lobbyMap=0x0800000000000BCE

Illari –lobbyMap=0x080000000000112B

Gothenburg Mothership –lobbyMap=0x0800000000001104

Ana A-7000 Wargod –lobbyMap=0x08000000000010F2

Hanzo Onryo –lobbyMap=0x0800000000001150

Hanzo Onryo Art –lobbyMap=0x08000000000010AC

Lilith Moira –lobbyMap=0x080000000000115C

Overwatch World Cup –lobbyMap=0x0800000000000817

D.VA (Lunar Busan) –lobbyMap=0x0800000000000710

Overwatch League –lobbyMap=0x0800000000000864

Le Sserafim Collab –lobbyMap=0x0800000000001173

Mauga –lobbyMap=0x080000000000118a

Orisa Grand Beast –lobbyMap=0x0800000000001197

Winter Wonderland 2023 –lobbyMap=0x08000000000011b4

Unfortunately, not every prior menu screen is available, such as Cyber Demon Genji or the Overwatch 1 loading screens, but there are still plenty of customization options available.

It’s not clear if there’s a way to do this for console users, but for those who play the game on PC, at least now there are even more ways to modify your gameplay experience.