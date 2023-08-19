Overwatch 2 players call on Blizzard to stop buffing “unkillable” tank hero

Players have complained about the Overwatch 2 Invasion Orisa buff that made her “unkillable at times”, adding “even more survivability”

Orisa is an Overwatch 2 tank known for her survivability, and she was made even better in the Overwatch 2 Invasion update. In the August 10 update, Blizzard buffed the damage fall off of her primary weapon from 15 meters to 20 meters, and buffed the fortify health bonus from 75 to 125.

After they increased her health bonus gained from her fortify ability, players noticed the difference and thought that the tank had become even harder to kill

One player who was struggling to deal with the newly-buffed survivability of the tank complained on Reddit.

“Please stop buffing the horse”

The Overwatch 2 “horse”, omnic tank Orisa, has short cooldowns that allow her to make space for her team with easily-managed ability rotations.

Because of her strength, several players felt that Blizzard buffing her was too much, ruining their Overwatch 2 game experience, saying: “I don’t know how many more games of Orisa I can take.“

Other players weren’t enjoying their games either, and became annoyed when facing Orisa because of the focus you need to put on defeating her first. One player summarised their exasperation: “I feel the frustration facing an Orisa. The trick is to shoot anyone but her and she will fall.”

Players also felt that shooting anyone but the “unkillable” Orisa has now become too hard, with the health buff to her Fortify ability. Whilst they tried to whittle down her buffed survivability, Orisa “speed boosts into you, destroying your attacks in the process, then stuns you into the wall with her doomfist ability.”

However, not everyone put the blame down on her survivability and Doomfist-like stunning javelin. Others didn’t mind the Fortify buff. Instead of complaining about the increased health, they claimed all you had to do is “try different angles” and instead prioritize “shooting the support from a distance.”

One of the supports that could heal Orisa is the new hero Illari, who can heal and output a massive amount of damage. This damage led players to claim she was more of a support than a DPS, although Blizzard has recently noted that they are preparing a nerf for the sun-wielding support Illari.