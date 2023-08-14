Overwatch 2 players convinced POTG 2.0 coming after getting “shared” Play of the Game

A new Overwatch 2 Play of the Game feature may have been added early, as players have been showing off their “shared” POTGs.

Overwatch’s iconic end-match POTG highlights might finally be getting a long-overdue upgrade – at least, that’s what players believe.

Ever since Season 6 began, Overwatch players have noticed that their Play of the Game at the end of matches doesn’t always feature just one hero and instead, a couple are being showcased.

Since Overwatch’s launch, POTGs highlight one play from the match that had a big impact and show it to everyone in the lobby. Now, it seems like the devs might be trying to put more emphasis on teamwork instead.

Overwatch 2 players keep getting “shared” POTG highlights

Across X and Reddit, Overwatch 2 players began posting their “shared” POTGs – and some of them are pretty cool, with both heroes contributing to a big match-winning combo.

In one popular clip, a Ramattra was able to use Annihilation to pick up some frags before transitioning to a Trancending Zenyatta, who saved allies and picked up a couple of kills.

Twitch streamer ML7 also experienced a shared POTG where he ulted as Illari, and then it changed to a Baptiste player who did some damage and healing.

“Shared POTG? I mean… it might be a bug, but it should be a feature,” the Romanian support specialist commented.

Users began to share their thoughts on Reddit, believing that either a new feature is being worked on that accidentally made it live early, or the system is dealing with some bugs.

Unfortunately, the latter could very well be a possibility, as some players have even seen shared POTGs where the perspective changes to an enemy hero.

It should also be noted that Game Director Aaron Keller had recently said the team wants to make the Play of the Game feature show a “show a greater variety of game-making plays.”

Interestingly, the official Overwatch 2 “known issues” page on the forums doesn’t list shared POTGs, so at this point anything could be possible.