Overwatch 2 hit with “inflation” as Mercy skin returns with higher price tag

Overwatch 2 is seemingly being hit with “inflation” as a popular Mercy skin has returned to the shop with a higher price tag than before.

Ever since Overwatch made its transition to a free-to-play model in Overwatch 2, changing its monetization avenues and getting rid of loot boxes, players now have to obtain their favorite skins either through the shop or the battle pass.

Because of that, players are at the whims of Blizzard’s pricing, which sometimes players feel can be too high. It also means no one escape price changes, whenever the developers feel so inclined.

This is what a player observed with a fan favorite Mercy skin which is currently making an appearance in the shop once again, though with an increased price tag.

A player on the Overwatch 2 subreddit pointed out that the returning Owl Guardian Mercy bundle, is on sale for 1100 Overwatch Coins, which is 100 more than it was originally sold for.

Despite not being a large increase, it is significant enough for players to have to purchase the 1500 coin bundle instead of the 1000 pack for those with no coins in their account.

As a player put it, “It would make people have to buy 1500 Coins instead of 1000, easy 5 bucks outta all the Mercy mains who cried when they missed the first round [sic].”

“I guess inflation and interest have now struck the Overwatch shop,” another player commented on the post. Another player pointed out that the Mobster Junrat skin was 800 Coins when it first released, however later increased to 1000.

Another jokingly commented, “To find out more, search Overwatch inflation,” which we would strongly advise against.

Blizzard didn’t announce any price changes when they brought the Owl Guardian Mercy bundle back to the store, however, players may find that future returning bundles could follow suit.