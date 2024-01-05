Overwatch 2 players blast recent “low effort” Highlight Intros

Players say Overwatch 2’s Highlight Intros throughout the last couple of Battle Passes have felt too “low effort.”

Every OW2 hero has a default “Heroic” Highlight Intro, a cinematic that plays before the Play of the Game segment. Users can unlock more intros through Battle Pass progression or purchase them in the in-game shop.

Some intros are pretty straightforward, involving a character performing a simple action like cocking their gun. Others appear much more elaborate by comparison. For example, one Doomfist intro in Season 8 shows the character breaking into a quick dance and doing the splits.

But players don’t seem too impressed with the game’s most recent batch of Highlight Intros.

Overwatch 2 fans call out new Highlight Intros for being “bad/lazy”

Reddit user Spectrum_Gamer posed the following question to the OW2 community, “Is it me or are the new recent highlight intros (This BP and previous) just incredibly bad/lazy?”

In the body of their post, the Redditor called the latest Highlight Intros the “bare minimum,” particularly when compared to older cinematics. “They’re literally just ‘Pans to the side, hero does generic pose’ and that’s it,” the user finished.

Blizzard Entertainment Doomfist’s ‘Get Down’ Highlight Intro in OW2 Season 8

While players believe there have been outliers, like Doomfist’s impressive dance intro, many agree that more recent intros do seem “low effort.”

One user explained, A lot of the past couple of [Battle Pass] intros seem to be using poses or emotes that the hero has… Call it low effort or defend Blizzard and say it fits others from the past – in any case, I agree that it feels underwhelming to me…”

A different Redditor echoed this sentiment, writing, “Yeah, a lot of the highlight intros have felt very low effort recently. It’s a shame, because they were my favorite part.”

Another fan argued that Overwatch 2 developers could be running out of interesting ideas for the Highlight Intros. “They give certain heroes so many highlight intros that they’re running out of ideas.”

It would seem Overwatch 2 has become a mixed bag in this respect for many players.