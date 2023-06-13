Overwatch 2 fans call Mercy “mommy” after new Lifeguard skin announcement

Overwatch 2 fans are losing their minds over the new Mercy lifeguard skin, with this Baywatch-like cosmetic garnering some passionate responses from fans online.

When it comes to Overwatch, part of the fun is unlocking new outfits and skins for your favorite heroes. When there is a big event, developer Blizzard typically releases a new skin or two in theme with the in-game festivities or simply as a way to add some more content to the game.

In conjunction with this, the Overwatch community has also built up a reputation for showing their appreciation of their favorite heroes. With hyper-sexualized fan art, fanfiction, and more appearing in droves online and across websites, there’s no shortage of passion on the internet.

Now, however, the latest skin to garner the attention of these fans comes in the form of the newly announced Mercy lifeguard skin.

The announcement clip even includes a cinematic of Mercy running in slow motion in the new lifeguard outfit in the same way that the iconic Baywatch lifeguards have now been known for. As one can expect from the Overwatch community, fans have taken to Twitter and other social media platforms to voice their appreciation of the new skin.

Overwatch 2 fans react to new Mercy Lifeguard skin

One Twitter user wrote “FINALLY!! OW2 IS SAVED! Please Shirtless Summer Reaper next without the weird mask!” Another adding “I already see the Lifeguard Mercy x Lifeguard Pharah fanart.”

“We won,”, “mommy,” and “Lord have Mercy,” being just some additional comments from avid fans, along with plenty of barks to go with them. Because of course.

Given these early responses, it’s safe to say that this new Mercy skin is already a hit with fans will likely be one that many players pick moving forward. However, this isn’t the first time that the Overwatch community has responded in this way to a new skin.

Previously, Dexerto reported how Ashe’s new skin in the Season 4 battle pass, the Intergalactic Smuggler skin, makes her dynamite sound rather- “moist”. A detail that absolutely exploded in particular parts of the game’s community.

For all the latest Overwatch 2 news and updates, be sure to check out Dexerto’s full coverage here.